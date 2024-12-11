Scottie Scheffler has officially entered rarified air. On Tuesday, he was named the 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year. It is the third straight season in which Scheffler won the Jack Nicklaus Award. The last player to accomplish that feat was Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion did so twice, winning five straight from 1999 to 2003 and 2005 through 2007.

The news comes on the heels of Scheffler capping his season with a Hero World Challenge victory.

It comes as no surprise that Scheffler won POY again. He captured seven tournaments on the PGA Tour, including Scheffler's second Masters title. He also won Olympic Gold and his first FedEx Cup title.

Some theorized that Xander Schauffele had an outside shot after winning both the PGA Championship and The Open. At the end of the day, though, the level of consistency from the Ridgewood, NJ native was too much to overlook.

Scottie Scheffler's historic 2024 PGA Tour season

Scheffler kicked off his 2024 PGA Tour season with a top-5 finish at The Sentry. He logged three more top-10s in the next four events before arriving at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Scheffler played flawlessly that week, winning by five strokes and putting a Signature Event title under his belt. But he was far from done.

The two-time major winner went back-to-back in more ways than one. He won the following week at The Players. In doing so, he became the first player to win that prestigious event in consecutive seasons. He nearly won his next tournament as well, placing T2 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That turned into a warmup ahead of Augusta.

Scheffler then gloriously won his second Green Jacket, running away from the field.

One week later, he did it again, winning the RBC Heritage Signature Event. By that time, the world was on notice that Scheffler was on a historic track. He carded a T8 at the PGA Championship and a T2 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Two weeks without being in the winner's circle must have been confusing for golf fans.

So Scheffler obliged and won again, this time at The Memorial. He shot a 2-over 74 during the final round, the highest final-round score since Jon Rahm in 2020. Yet, he still captured his 11th career PGA Tour title.

Following a surprising T41 at the U.S. Open, the former Texas Longhorn defeated Tom Kim in a playoff at the Travelers Championship. Just over a month later, he won Olympic Gold.

Four weeks after that, he won the Tour Championship and the $24,000,000 that comes with it.

The 28-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. The only question is, how long can Scheffler maintain this level of play? He has all but sewn up a Hall of Fame spot, but now he'll look to climb the ranks historically.

But first, he gets to have some fun. Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will square off against Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau at ‘The Showdown' in Las Vegas next week.