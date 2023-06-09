Rory McIlroy was once considered as a sort of golden boy of golf. Here, though, we're actually focusing on Rory McIlroy's wife, Erica Stoll.

Perhaps, however, a brief recap on the golfer is appropriate. Rory McIlroy's youthful-tilted-stardom was way back in the early portions of his professional career. The Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something.

As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. He'll have to wait till at least 2024 after missing the cut at the 2023 Masters. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over, what is more important for McIlroy is that he has got a lovely life ahead of him with his significant other. A net worth of $170 million doesn't hurt, either. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll.

Rory McIlroy meets Erica Stoll

While Rory McIlroy is from Northern Ireland, Erica is from across the pond. She was born on September 10, 1987, in New York, which makes her two years older than her famous husband.

Unlike Rory McIlroy’s previous girlfriend — and fiancee — tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, Erica was not a known personality before she met McIlroy. In fact, Erica was working as a PGA employee when she first met Rory. The story goes that Erica and Rory got to know each other after a hilarious blunder from the golfer during the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah down in Illinois.

Via Golf Monthly:

Remember when McIlroy was late for his tee time at the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah because he overslept? Well, Erica was the PGA employee who helped rescue him from what would have been a hugely embarrassing episode, and the police did the rest of the job in getting him to the course.

Here are more details about that day, from Eric Murray of The Guardian:

Two US PGA transport officials, Maggie Budzar and Erica Stoll, who coordinated player-shuttle services to the Ryder Cup venue, also offered crucial assistance to McIlroy. Budzar said: “It was 10:30 a.m., I knew [McIlroy's caddie] JP Fitzgerald had left about an hour earlier. I knew Rory's tee time was 11:25, and he was the third group to go off. And we still hadn't seen him.

At that time, McIlroy was still in a relationship with Wozniacki. (The two later split controversially just before their scheduled wedding and after they sent the invitations out.)

Rory McIlroy's courtship with Erica Stoll

A year after McIlroy and Wozniacki parted ways in 2014, Stoll and McIlroy started dating. The two were engaged in December 2015 during a visit to Paris, according to Melanie Finn of The Independent:

A source close to the former World No 1 (26) has said that he has gotten down on bended knee during a trip to Paris and popped the question to the blonde bombshell (27).

Five years since she helped Rory McIlroy make his tee time at Medinah, Stoll officially became Rory McIlroy’s wife, as the two married in Ireland on April 21, 2017. It was a star-studded event. Although McIlroy lauded Erica before for being a simple person, the wedding was lavish. It was held at Ashworth Castle, which is one of Ireland’s best hotels.

Among the reported attendees of the wedding were the likes of “Niall Horan, actor Jamie Dornan and fellow Tour players Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry, and Paul McGinley,” according to Golf Magazine. Stevie Wonder also reportedly performed with a backing of a full orchestra and with fireworks going off in the background. The wedding was essentially perfect, and one you would expect a multi-millionaire athlete like Rory McIlroy could easily afford.

Rory McIlroy's family

Rory McIlroy’s wife gave birth to their first child, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, in August 2020. McIlroy shared his happiness over the new chapter of his life on his Twitter account:

Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31st, 12:15pm. She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care.

Erica doesn't have an Instagram account, but you can expect to see more of her in years to come, as her husband is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. After the PGA Tour was stirred up in controversy with a number of golfers departing for the LIV Golf tour and McIlroy being a vocal critic of them, hopefully, life will return back to normal for Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll now after the merger of the PGA and LIV Golf.