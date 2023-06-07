Rory McIlroy's net worth in 2023 is $170 million. McIlroy is a professional golfer who showcases his talent in the European and PGA Tours. He has won the PGA Championship twice. In addition to this, he has also ruled the U.S. Open and the Open Championship once. At one point in his career, McIlroy was once considered to be the best golfer in the world according to the Official World Golf Ranking. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Rory McIlroy's net worth in 2023.

Rory McIlroy was born on May 4, 1989 in Holywood, County Down, Northern Ireland. He studied in St. Patrick's Primary School. Afterwards, McIlroy would enroll at Sullivan Upper School. At a young age, McIlroy started to gain an interest in golf, thanks to the fact his father was part of the Holywood Golf Club. In fact, at seven years old, McIlroy was already one of the youngest members of Holywood Golf Club, per Belfast Live.

McIlroy would hone his skills at the Holywood Golf Club. In fact, as an amateur, he scored a win at the 2011 WGC-Cadillac Championship. With a stellar amateur career in golf, McIlroy earned a scholarship to play for East Tennessee State University. However, instead of attending university, McIlroy opted to focus on his golfing pursuits.

Although missing college was quite a risk, the Northern Irish golfer continued to showcase his golfing skills. McIlroy would represent Ireland in several international competitions including the 2004 Junior Ryder Cup, the 2004 European Boys' Team Championship, the 2005 European Amateur Team Championship, the Eisenhower Trophy, and many others. McIlroy would rule the 2006 European Amateur Championship and help Ireland win the 2007 European Amateur Team Championship.

In 2007, Rory McIlroy joined the Dubai Dessert Classic and made the cut for the European Tour as a 17-year old. Unfortunately, the Northern Irish golfer had to forfeit his prize money of €7,600 because of his amateur status. However, later that year, he would eventually turn professional. In 2007 alone, McIlroy earned $360,400 in prize money from the European Tour season.

As a professional, McIlroy would participate in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the Omega European Masters, and the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic. At the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy would earn his first win of the year, which saw him propel to a top 10 world finish by the end of the year. McIlroy earned $1.2 million in 10 prize money wins from the PGA season.

After an impressive year, McIlroy followed through with his first victory at a PGA Tour event at the Quail Hollow Championship. A win here saw McIlroy become the youngest golfer since Tiger Woods to come away with a win at a PGA Tour event, at only 21 years old. In 2011, McIlroy had a miserable Masters Tournament but bounced back to secure his first major championship victory at the U.S. Open later that year. Around this time, McIlroy also became the youngest to bag €10 million on the European Tour.

In 2012, Rory McIlroy had an outstanding golfing year, which saw him take the pole position in the Official World Golf Rankings. During the year, McIlroy settled with a runner-up finish at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship to become the second best golfer in the world. Later that year, McIlroy ruled the PGA Tour's Honda Classic to not only earn another major championship, but also to become the top ranked best golfer in the world. Furthermore, from six prize money wins in the 2012 European Tour season, McIlroy bagged $2.9 million.

McIlroy would continue to prove that he was the best golfer in the world. In 2016, he ruled the FedEx Cup to earn a $10 million bonus payout. Three years later, McIlroy would regain his FedEx Cup title to nab a $15 million paycheck. In 2022, the former number one golfer in the world would rule the FedEx Cup for the third time to enjoy $18 million in prize money. During the same year, McIlroy also finished second in the Masters Tournament.

Given that Rory McIlroy is one of the most respected golfers today, it isn't a surprise that major brands have decided to partner with the Northern Irish star. In the past, McIlroy has worked with the likes of Nike, NBC Sports, TaylorMade, Omega, Optum, and many others. In 2013, McIlroy inked an endorsement deal with Nike that was worth at least $100 million. Four years later, he signed a 10-year contract extension that paid him $200 million. However, with Nike putting a stop to their golf equipment production, McIlroy eventually signed a lucrative endorsement deal with TaylorMade, worth $100 million.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Rory McIlroy's net worth in 2023?