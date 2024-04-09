Tiger Woods is bullish on Rory McIlroy's chances to win the Masters — and therefore become the sixth player in PGA Tour history to complete the career Grand Slam.
“No question he'll do it at some point. Rory's too talented, too good, and he's going to be playing this event for a very long time,” the 15-time major champion said at his pre-Masters press conference on Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club. “He'll get it done. It's just a matter of when. Rory will be a great Masters champion one day, and it could be this week. You never know.”
McIlroy has won four majors in his illustrious career — among countless other accolades — but none since 2014. He owns the lowest single-round scoring average at the Masters (for players with 50-74 rounds of experience) yet hasn't factored into Sunday drama since his 2011 debut, when his four-stroke lead evaporated with a final-round 80.
“The talent that he has, the way he plays the game, and the way the golf course fits his eye, it's just a matter of time,” added Tiger.
Woods, a five-time champion, will be vying to make a record 24th consecutive cut at Augusta (and, you know, win the thing).
McIlroy finished a distant T2 at the Masters in 2022 and missed the cut in 2021 and 2023. Overall, Rory has finished top-10 in seven of his past eight major appearances. He has 20 top-10 major finishes since 2014.
This week will mark the 34-year-old's 10th chance at the career slam.
Despite a rocky start to 2024, McIlroy's entering the Masters in promising form. He followed up a reassuring March pilgrimage to Tiger's legendary swing guru Butch Harmon with a T3 (-11) at the Valero Texas Open — his first top-10 result of the season.
Most encouragingly, McIlroy — dominant with the driver but inconsistent with irons this year — put together one of the best approach performances in recent PGA Tour history at TPC San Antonio.
For the season, the Northern Irishman ranks 14th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (SG), fourth in SG: off the tee, but 62nd in approach and 79th in putting. Augusta rewards experience and second-shot precision over power.
McIlroy currently has the second-shortest odds (+1100) to win at Augusta National, according to FanDuel, tied with defending champion Jon Rahm. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (+450) is the heavy favorite.
As if the pressure wasn't immense enough, McIlroy will be grouped with Scheffler and Xander Schauffele (arguably the second-best player in the world right now) for the first two rounds. The supergroup will tee off at 10:42 a.m. ET on Thursday.
McIlroy has won 24 times on the PGA Tour. His last victory came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July.