Apple TV+‘s hit show, Physical starring Rose Byrne, has received a big Season 3 update.

It looks as though Apple will be concluding Physical with its forthcoming Season 3. The 10-episode season will premiere on Wednesday, April 2, and once again stars Byrne, Deadline reports.

In a statement, Byrne and the show’s creator, writer, and executive producer, Annie Weisman, said: “We are so grateful to Apple, Tomorrow Studios, and all our creative collaborators for the chance to bring Sheila to life in all her gritty glory.”

They continued, “With this final season, Sheila’s three-act saga of rebellion, recovery, and redemption comes to the satisfying conclusion that she and her fans so richly deserve. We feel so proud to share this last chapter with everyone.”

Apple TV+’s Head of Programming, Matt Cherniss, added, “Over the course of three enthralling seasons of Physical, we have been honored to work with Annie Weisman and Tomorrow Studios to bring Sheila Rubin’s journey of transformation and personal empowerment to the screen through Rose Byrne’s fearless, moving, and often very funny, portrayal. We are aware of just how much of an impact this character and story has had on audiences around the world and can’t wait for them to join us on this final exhilarating ride that culminates in an immensely rewarding finale for this celebrated series.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Physical is a series set in 1980s San Diego and follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne) on a journey of self-discovery through aerobics. Rory Scovel, Paul Sparks, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Dierdre Friel also star. The first season of the show premiered on June 18, 2021, and the second season premiered a little less than a year later on June 3, 2022. A third season was announced on August 11, 2022 — less than a week after Season 2 finished airing — and will premiere on August 2. Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, and Alissa Bachner of Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership) produced the series. Stephanie Laing directed a large number of the series’ episodes and also serves as an executive producer alongside Adelstein, Clements, Bachner, and Byrne.

This doesn’t mean Byrne is out of the Apple TV+ family, however. She has an upcoming comedy series with Neighbors co-star Seth Rogen titled Platonic premiering next week. In addition to her work with Apple TV+, Byrne has three films on the way, Inappropriate Behavior; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (another collaboration with Rogen); and Insidious: The Red Door (her fourth appearance in the franchise).

Physical Season 3 will premiere on August 2.