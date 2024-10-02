Patrick Mahomes has been making sure that Kansas City, Missouri is well-fed with championship glory for years now, but he would surely appreciate some help fostering an excellent local sports tradition. After a near-decade hiatus from relevance, the Kansas City Royals may be ready to oblige.

With Bobby Witt Jr. and a talented starting rotation setting the tone, this ballclub has ensured that the community has a reason to stay connected to sports after February. KC's absurd one-year turnaround, which saw it win 30 more games than last season, captivated and surprised fans everywhere. And it is not over yet.

The Royals edged out the Baltimore Orioles, 1-0, in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series on Tuesday. Cole Ragans was terrific, Witt proved he can be clutch in the MLB playoffs and the bullpen surrendered just one hit in the final three innings. Kansas City is soaking up all the excitement. That includes Mahomes.

Royals will try to follow the lead of Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

“Let’s go!” the legendary Chiefs quarterback posted on X, formerly twitter, following the franchise's first postseason victory since they won the World Series in 2015. Could KC become the new Titletown?

There is obviously a long way to go and many obstacles to clear before the Royals can answer that question, but they are off to an promising start. Perhaps watching No. 15 lead the Chiefs to a second consecutive Super Bowl victory this year is giving them some extra inspiration.

Royals general manager J.J. Picollo calls Bobby Witt Jr. the club's version of Patrick Mahomes, and if that comparison holds true this October, then the baseball world will witness one of the most thrilling and unfathomable postseason runs of all-time. Baltimore should not be easy to put away, though.

Seth Lugo will take the mound on Wednesday and do his best to deliver Kansas City a long-awaited home MLB playoffs game. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET in Oriole Park at Camden Yards.