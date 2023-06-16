The Kansas City Royals announced on Wednesday that first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is out for the season with a torn labrum in his shoulder that will require surgery. Pasquantino showed his love for Royals fans Friday morning, thanking them and everyone else for their words of support.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me over the past few days and for all the well wishes. Means a lot to me! Going to get this fixed and be back in a Royals uniform as soon as I can,” Pasquantino said in a tweet.

Pasquantino has been one of the Royals' lone standouts since his debut last June. He had a .833 OPS and 10 home runs in 72 games as a rookie in 2022. This year Pasquantino appeared in 61 games, hitting .247 with nine home runs, 17 doubles and 26 RBIs.

The Royals have the worst record in the league at 18-50 and are on pace for their seventh straight losing season and third 100-loss season in that span.

Royals fans haven’t had much to cheer about since their World Series victory in 2015, but Pasquantino has quickly become a fan favorite in his short amount of time in Kansas City, which makes this injury even more significant. Losing one of the star attractions on a team that doesn’t have many of them hurts in more ways than one and not just on the field.

Vinnie Pasquantino is a budding star on baseball's worst team, but he'll have to wait until next April to make an impact in the Royals' lineup.