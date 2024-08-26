ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Royals will begin a four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians by playing the first of a doubleheader on Monday at Progressive Field. It's an American League Central showdown as we share our MLB odds series and make a Royals-Guardians prediction and pick.

Royals-Guardians Game 1 Projected Starters

Cole Ragans vs. Nick Sandlin

Cole Ragans (10-8) with a 3.31 ERA

Last Start: Ragans struggled in his last outing, going five innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on three hits, striking out nine, and walking three in a loss to the Angels.

2024 Road Splits: Ragans has been better on the road, going 4-3 with a 2.70 ERA over 11 starts on the road.

Nick Sandlin (7-0) with a 3.88 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 53 K's, one save in 46.1 innings in relief. He will be an opener.

Last Start: N/A

2024 Home Splits: 21 innings, 25 K's, seven walks, 17 hits allowed.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Guardians Game 1 Odds

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -120

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Royals vs. Guardians Game 1

Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Glasgow and Fox Sports Kansas City

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are on fire right now, going 7-2 over their last nine games and positioning themselves for a chance to win the AL Central. Amazingly, everything has gone well for them, and they have even gone toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in baseball, like the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bobby Witt Jr. is a star and continues shattering records, leading the Royals to the promised land. But he has struggled against the Guardians. Unfortunately, he is batting .205 with 26 hits, just two home runs, six RBIs, and 12 runs over 32 games. The only positive here is that he has done better in his past 10 games against them, hitting .302 with two home runs, six RBIs, and 10 runs. Now, look for Witt to continue battering the baseball and be the spark that lights the Royals.

Salvador Perez has struggled against the Guardians in his career, batting .242 with 130 hits, 19 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 56 runs over 144 games. However, he has done better recently, hitting .297 with 11 hits, two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs over the past 10 games against Cleveland. Vinnie Pasquantino has dominated the Guardians, batting .319 with 13 hits, one home run, three RBIs, and four runs over 11 games.

Ragans struggled against the Guardians earlier this season, lasting just 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits, striking out five, and walking one in a loss. Sadly, he has not beaten the Guardians, losing the other match in 2022. If he can find his stuff, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is just 26th in baseball in team ERA. James McArthur was the closer. Unfortunately, he struggled, and Lucas Erceg has taken over the role and converted four of four chances.

The Royals will cover the spread if Witt can clobber the baseball and spark the offense to some early momentum. Then, they need a good outing from Ragans and the bullpen.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians were the best team in the AL. Now, they have stumbled a little and have seen their division lead over the Royals shrink to two games. They are also just 3-6, struggling to score runs over the past nine games. Before, the offense was hot but it has cooled down.

Steven Kwan remains a strong leadoff hitter. He is batting .283 with 39 hits, 11 RBIs, and 20 runs over 35 games against Kansas City. Jose Ramirez is one of the best hitters in the game. Additionally, he has had a good career against Kansas City, hitting .280 with 162 hits, 31 home runs, 99 RBIs, and 103 runs over 158 games.

There will be an opener for this one. Then, the bullpen will take over. They are currently the best bullpen in baseball. Closer Emmanuel Chase is elite, coming into this one with a 4-2 record with a 0.62 ERA and 37 saves in 40 chances.

The Guardians will cover the spread if their offense can start generating scoring chances. Then, they need their starting pitcher to hit his stride and avoid making critical mistakes.

Final Royals-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Royals are 4-2 against the Guardians overall this season, with a whopping seven games left to play against them. Significantly, the winner of these games could win the AL Central. The Royals are the best team in the majors against the run line with a 72-56 record, while the Guardians are 63-65 against the run line. Likewise, the Royals are 34-27 against the run line on the road, while the Guardians are 27-32 against the run line. We like Ragans more than what the Guardians and are planning to do and will go with them to cover the run line in Game 1.

Final Royals-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals -1.5 (+130)