The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to multiple star players ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. Buster Olney of ESPN isn't confident that the Chicago White Sox will move Garrett Crochet ahead of the deadline. However, Olney suggested that if any team will be able to acquire the pitcher, it would potentially be the Dodgers.

“But some rival executives believe that the Dodgers and the White Sox could be working on a multiplayer deal, because the Dodgers won't be afraid of Crochet's contract demands — and Friedman thinks big,” Olney wrote in a recent ESPN article.

Garrett Crochet's contract demands

So what are the “contract demands” Olney is referring to?

The White Sox star doesn't want to risk injury by pitching in the postseason for a contender. He had previously been a reliever until the 2024 campaign. Crochet has unquestionably found success in his first season as a starter at the MLB level. Crochet understands that a potential injury could impact a future contract.

However, Crochet is reportedly open to pitching in the postseason if the team he is traded to offers him a contract extension. Rumors have suggested, which is something Olney mentions, that the Dodgers will not shy away from acquiring Crochet despite the contract demand.

Crochet's potential fit with Dodgers

It should also be noted that Crochet wants to remain a starter. That means he is seemingly against a move to the bullpen.

The Dodgers have room in the rotation amid their various injury concerns. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler are among the currently injured Dodgers starting pitchers.

So will LA offer Crochet an extension? It is possible, however, the Dodgers may also be open to adding Crochet without an extension. They are hopeful that some of the pitchers who are currently injured will return before the postseason. So one of those pitchers could replace Crochet in the playoffs if necessary.

But the Dodgers have displayed the willingness to dish out eye-opening amounts of money over the past few years. As a result, it would not be surprising to see LA sign Crochet to a long-term deal. First, though, they will need to acquire the left-handed hurler in a trade with the White Sox.