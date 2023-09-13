The Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago White Sox. Check out our MLB odds series for our Royals White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Royals White Sox.

The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox are playing out the string. These two teams had a Monday game rained out, so they came back on Tuesday in Chicago and played a doubleheader. The White Sox easily took the first game, and then the second game became one of the wildest games of the year in the majors.

The Royals scored four runs in both the first and second innings to grab an 8-0 lead. The Royals eventually led 9-0 and seemed to have everything on autopilot entering the fifth inning. However, the White Sox put up a snowman — an 8 — in the bottom of the sixth. A snowman in golf is terrible, but an eight-run inning in baseball is a dream. The White Sox tied the game at 9-9 entering the seventh. The Royals scored in the seventh for a 10-9 lead. They added one in the top of the ninth for an 11-9 advantage. The White Sox responded with one run to make the score 11-10, but that insurance run Kansas City tallied in the top half of the ninth proved to be the difference in a wild game won by the Royals. Both teams committed two errors and showed why they have been languishing in the lower tier of the American League all season long.

After that crazy ballgame and a draining doubleheader on Tuesday, how will these teams physically and mentally respond in this game on Wednesday?

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Royals-White Sox MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Royals-White Sox Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-160)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Royals vs. White Sox

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City (Royals) / NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Royals Could Cover the Spread

The Royals scored 11 runs on Chicago pitching in that win on Tuesday in the nightcap of the doubleheader. Earlier this month, the Royals beat the White Sox on a balked-in walk-off run. The White Sox are always finding original and creative ways to lose. Losing an 11-10 ballgame on Tuesday — losing despite scoring 10 runs overall and eight in one inning — is a very White Sox kind of thing to do. The reputation of this Chicago team and franchise — the players on the field and the executives in the suites — could not be lower than it is right now. The Royals have a lot of young players who are showing promise in the second half of this season. They are attacking games and are making it hard to bet against the Royals when Kansas City faces mediocre opposition such as the White Sox.

Why The White Sox Could Cover the Spread

After Tuesday, the White Sox need a stable presence on the mound, and they should get it from Mike Clevinger, a starting pitcher who has quietly been very good for Chicago in the second half of the season. He has shut down the Cubs at Wrigley Field and has pitched with poise in a year when Dylan Cease has been far from his best and Lucas Giolito got traded. Clevinger has been one of the White Sox' better pitchers. Chicago should feel confident with him on the mound against the Kansas City bullpen. This is a bullpen game for the Royals on Wednesday.

Final Royals-White Sox Prediction & Pick

If you trust either of these teams, you're not thinking clearly. Pass on this one.

Final Royals-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5