ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick as we take a look at today's slate of action around the MLB. This next matchup takes us to the American League as we see a series between two teams destined for the Postseason when the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Royals-Yankees prediction and pick.

Royals-Yankees Projected Starters

Cole Ragans (LHP) vs. Luis Gil (RHP)

Cole Ragans (11-9) with a 3.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 204 K, 167.1 IP

Last Start: 9/6 vs. MIN (W) – 6/0 IP, 0 ER, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: (4-4) with a 3.08 ERA, .205 OBA, 88 K, 79.0 IP

Luis Gil (13-6) with a 3.24 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 151 K, 130.2 IP

Last Start: 9/6 @ CHC (W) – 6.0 IP, 0 Er, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: (6-3) with a 3.18 ERA, .171 OBA, 83 K, 65.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Yankees Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +128

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Royals vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

TV: Prime Video, Bally Sports, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas City Royals are currently second in the AL Central and trail the leading Cleveland Guardians by just 3.5 games. They're 2.5 games over the AL Wild Card mark and they'll be doing everything they can to defend their position against teams like Red Sox, Tigers, and Mariners who are all within striking distance. While they went on a solid four game winning streak recently, they're working to erase the seven-game skid they went on right before. Nevertheless, it's been a hallmark year for their ball club and their star Bobby Witt Jr. has emerged as one of the best two-way players in all of baseball. The Royals see him making spectacular plays each game and their season will hinge on how far he can take them in his first Postseason.

The Royals will send their ace Cole Ragans to the mound in hopes of closing this series with a win. Making his 30th start of the season, Ragans has gone 4-4 on the road this year, but he's posted a very impressive 3.08 ERA to go with it. With 204 total strikeouts on the season, 88 of which have come on the road, Ragans ranks fourth in the MLB in strikeouts and the movement on his pitches this season has been something to marvel. He wastes no time in going after batters and forcing them into tough counts, so he'll need every ounce of effort in trying to stop this productive Yankees lineup.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Yankees currently lead the AL East and have a 1.5 game lead over the Baltimore Orioles on their heels. They currently hold the best record in the American League with 83 wins and the time is now for the Yankees to exact their championship hopes and return to their first World Series since 2009. Aaron Judge will be the other MVP candidate on the field during this series as he continues to lead the league in HR (51), RBI (126), and OPS (1.150). The Yankees also took the first game between these two teams 10-4 as Judge knotted another RBI and Austin Wells put the Yanks ahead with a three-run homer. They've been getting contributions from everywhere this season and if their pitching can sync-up with their bats, the Yankees should look unstoppable come October.

Luis Gil will make start No. 26 on the season as he's tied for ninth with the best pitching record in baseball. The Yankees have won three of the last five games he's started and he most recently turned in six shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs. Not typically a huge strikeout threat, Gil also found his movement last time out with seven punchouts and continuing to build momentum as the Yankees continue their historic run. He's been stellar at home with a 6-3 winning record and great ERA, so expect him to continue raising the bar for himself and getting better as they near the Postseason.

Final Royals-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This is already and extremely fun series and we're seeing the two leaders for the MVP race in Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. featured as they try to gear their teams for Postseason baseball. The Yankees got the best of the Royals during the first meeting as the Royals' pitchers simply couldn't stifle the bats of New York. Their lineup has been explosive over the last five games and if they continue driving the ball into the outfield, we should see a few more Yankees go yard during this one.

Still, the Royals won't go down without a fight and I'm expecting them to keep this game close with Ragans on the mound. While we favor the Yankees to come away with the series win, let's roll with the Kansas City Royals to pick up the win in the last game of this series.

Final Royals-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Royals ML (+128)