The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in each team's final NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The game marked the final In-Season Tournament contest for both teams this season and the energy did not disappoint. OKC climbed out to an early lead with a great first 24 minutes led by SGA’s 20 first-half points on 8-10 shooting. Minnesota native Chet Holmgren started the game well in his first professional action back in his home state with nine points, five assists and five boards in the first half. The star duo powered the Thunder to a 61-53 lead at halftime.

The second half was all Minnesota, however. The Wolves clawed back in the third quarter as Anthony Edwards took over in the third quarter. The two teams battled back and forth down the stretch until Rudy Gobert got some huge clutch stops against Holmgren and Naz Reid’s play lifted Minnesota to a 106-103 victory over the visiting Thunder.

Rudy Gobert has a case to be Defensive Player of the Year

Gobert finished Tuesday’s game with an impressive stat line. The Frenchman posted 17 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Gobert’s statistical output never tells the full story though for how he impacts the game. During the second half, Chris Finch and the Wolves played a lot more 2-3 zone defense. This allowed Gobert to stay around the rim and limit Oklahoma City’s offensive success. The decision played out brilliantly. The Thunder offense went stagnant for stretches allowing Minnesota to crawl back and take the lead.[/caption]

When asked about Gobert’s defensive activity, rim protection and what he saw in the zone defense, Finch was elated. “[Rudy’s] a tone setter for your defense,” said Finch. “He’s quarterbacking the defense… Obviously the zone helped us a lot.” While a ton of skepticism came early for how much Minnesota traded in the Gobert trade a year ago, it’s clear Minnesota wouldn’t be atop the Western Conference without him.

Gobert’s defensive activity was a big deal in a matchup against a team that can space the floor like OKC. Postgame, the Stifle Tower joked saying, “I can do it all. I got quick feet” when asked about his versatility both on the perimeter and around the rim defensively. Gobert also praised his team’s overall connectivity on the defensive end. “We are ready to rotate, move our feet and guard as a five-man unit. Second half, we did a great job doing that.”

Gobert made OKC’s star rookie bigman work for everything on the offensive end. Holmgren finished just 6-20 from the field. A lot of Rudy’s success on the defensive end came through his multiple efforts and challenging every shot, whether at the rim or behind the arc. My favorite play from Tuesday’s matchup came late in the 4th quarter.

Gobert loved the stop so much that he pumped his fist mid-possession. While the Wolves’ anchor is playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level, the Timberwolves have a real shot to remain the top seed in the Western Conference.

Naz Reid’s versatility on full display

Timberwolves backup big Naz Reid played a pivotal role in Minnesota taking down OKC. In just 25 minutes of action, Reid scored 15 points, added seven rebounds and two blocks while shooting an efficient 6-9 from the field and 3-4 from three. Reid’s versatility has been fantastic for Minnesota this season and was a decisive force for them tonight as his outside game did the work early. However, when Minnesota needed a bucket, Naz went to the post.

Reid’s clutch post hook came up big for the Wolves in a narrow one-possession win. Postgame, I asked Reid about his mindset when attacking a mismatch in the post like he did on his banked-in hook shot. Reid’s versatility showed through his answer:

“Doing what I do best. Making the best of the mismatch, smaller guy on me I’m going inside. Bigger guy on me, I’m going to try to get him on the perimeter a little bit.”

Reid’s versatility came through at a big spot in the game for Minnesota. While a lot of the spotlight on Minnesota nationally shines on Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Gobert, Reid’s efforts cannot be overlooked. His production has been essential for their bench this season as he leads the Timberwolves in bench scoring averaging 12.4 points in just 21.2 minutes per night.