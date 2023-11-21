Sixers guard Patrick Beverley believes former Wolves teammate Anthony Edwards has the chance to change the game like Michael Jordan.

Patrick Beverley was a monumental factor for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2021-22 season as the Wolves surged into the playoffs after a memorable play-in tournament win over the LA Clippers. Beverley was quickly beloved in Minnesota due to his play, demeanor and his vocal leadership. Now with the Philadelphia 76ers, Beverley will face off with the Wolves on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Prior to this matchup, Beverley revisited his old statements and reiterated his confidence in Timberwolves’ budding superstar Anthony Edwards. Let’s dive into his take on Edwards and how we’ve seen Edwards grow since playing with Beverley.

Patrick Beverley on Anthony Edwards' ascent in 2023-24

Following shootaround on Monday, Beverley was asked about Anthony Edwards' play to start the season.

“I told everyone from the beginning. [Edwards] has a chance to be Michael Jordan,” Beverley said. “People looked at me like I was crazy.”

Patrick Beverley will see the Timberwolves, one of his former teams, when the Sixers travel to Minnesota on Wednesday. Beverley on the Wolves’ hot start and how he was right about Anthony Edwards being a superstar: pic.twitter.com/FGHexzV8vu — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) November 20, 2023

Beverley is referencing a quote of his from March 2022.

“I told him, ‘You got a chance to be Michael Jordan,” he said back then, noting Edwards' “talent and skill level is crazy, he has a chance to be really, really, really, special, really special in this league.”

This year, Edwards is somewhat legitimizing Beverley’s beliefs. With the Wolves off to a great start with 10-3 record, Edwards is having himself a career-year. Posting career-high averages with 25.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, Edwards has been the catalyst to Minnesota holding the top spot in the Western Conference.

While comparisons to Jordan are lofty, Edwards has emerged as one of the league’s brightest superstars. At just 22 years old, Edwards has a lot of time left to live up to his full potential. This season is his best year from an efficiency standpoint as well. Ant is also currently posting career highs in field goal percentage, three-point percentage and free throw percentage with shooting splits of 46.4/37.2/83.8. Not only is he posting better raw numbers, the game has become easier for him.

Beverley joined Gilbert Arenas’ show this summer and, again, praised Edwards.

“With that personality, he can change the world with basketball,” said Beverley, “He is the type of player that you need to see.” Beverley has been a big-time endorser for Edwards similar to Austin Rivers, who played for the Timberwolves during the 2022-23 season.

Ant is THE guy

While numerous NBA veterans are giving him public endorsements, it’s evident Edwards' confidence comes from within. He’s a true believer in himself and his talent level. His self-belief gives him the ultimate green light as a closer and we’ve already seen it this season. Edwards' closing performance against the Boston Celtics is a great example of him blossoming toward full-fledged superstardom. Against the Celtics, he finished with 38 points (eight coming in overtime) and numerous clutch stops at the point of attack defensively against Jayson Tatum.

Minnesota hasn’t had a player like Edwards since Kevin Garnett. The Wolves have had some great players like Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler (for a season and some change), and prime Kevin Love. Edwards is different, though—a true two-way star with the charisma to be a face of the league. His shot-making, athleticism and ability to rise to the occasion make him must-watch television. His improvement as a passer, on-ball defender and qualities he possesses as a good teammate make him a player who could contend for MVPs at some point.

As Edwards continues to develop, Minnesota will be a force to be reckoned with in the West. Jordan turned the Bulls into an iconic franchise with the most memorable eight-year stretch in NBA history. The Wolves hope Edwards and his prodigious talents can change Minnesota’s fortunes from a franchise that has never made the Finals to one viewed as a top-tier contender.