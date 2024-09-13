Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is a brand-new video game for the Rugrats IP, following the reboot of the Nickelodeon classic that premiered in 2021 and continues up to today. Here is everything you need to know about Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland Release Date: September 10, 2024

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland Release Date Trailer

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland was released on September 10, 2024, on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The game was developed by The Mix Games and Wallride, and was published by Limited Run Games.

As Limited Run Games published this game, physical versions of the game exist, including a premium VHS Edition for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X. There is also a NES version of the game as part of the Collector’s Edition that is completely playable with the old console, utilizing the game’s 8-bit mode as the default and only graphics option.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland Gameplay

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is a 2D platformer that can be played alone or as two-player co-op on the same machine, as there is no online multiplayer game mode. As a 2D platformer, players take control of one of the four toddlers in the game (Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil), each one with their own Jump and Lift stats, which determine how well they perform in platforming.

Players are tasked to collect every Reptar coin in each of the six levels available in the game. There are three Reptar coins to be collected through platforming, with a fourth one obtained after winning a boss fight. Collecting all Reptar Coins will unlock the mysterious Reptar Door which drives the story of the game.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland features three difficulty levels which govern the game’s respawn system. Players get unlimited respawns in the lowest difficulty level (Newborn), can swap between babies to manage health in the normal difficulty level (Baby), and require maximum precision in the highest difficulty level (Big Kid) as no respawns or baby swapping is allowed.

The game also features an 8-bit filter mode and 8-bit sound mode that players can switch between at any time by accessing the game’s pause screen.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland Story

The Rugrats are left at home in the care of Grandpa Lou. Angelica tries to corral the toddlers and make them follow her, but the babies see a television commercial for a brand-new Reptar video game. Encouraged by a mysterious Reptar Door they found in the house, the babies set out to collect all Reptar Coins in hopes that they can use them to open the Reptar Door to find the video game inside.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.