The Houston Rockets are, to put it bluntly, the worst team in the NBA. Even beyond their league-worst record, they have caught some flak from their peers in recent weeks. John Wall, the former Rockets guard, didn’t mince words and put Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. on blast. However, as Austin Rivers said, those two just need the guidance of a veteran, someone who could show them the ropes of how to succeed in the NBA. One such veteran who could help in that regard is Eric Gordon, the 34-year old shooting guard that was a crucial part of the Rockets’ contending teams in the late 2010s.

However, Gordon hasn’t been the most affable veteran presence amid the Rockets’ tumble down the standings. He hasn’t exactly tried to hide his discontent; time and time again he has put the Rockets on blast for not playing together and for not showing even an iota of improvement.

Thus, it just makes total sense for the Rockets and Gordon to finally get their much-overdue divorce. And for the Rockets’ part, they are reportedly willing to move the veteran sharpshooter, although only for the hefty cost of a quality young player or a first-round pick.

It’s not clear whether Gordon is still worth a first-rounder based off his performance this season. Moreover, he doesn’t necessarily have a team-friendly contract as well, as he’s making $19.57 million this season and has a player option for $20.92 million next year. With the Rockets going nowhere fast, their asking price for Gordon could drop precipitously the closer the trade deadline gets.

And if the price in an Eric Gordon trade drops, he may very well be worth the addition. Here are three teams that the 34-year old shooting guard could help with the stretch run looming.

Phoenix Suns

One must remember that Eric Gordon almost became a member of the Phoenix Suns back in 2012. Why not finally bring him to the Valley 11 years later?

The Suns are in dire need of scoring reinforcement, especially with Devin Booker and Chris Paul out. Amid Booker’s latest groin injury, the Suns have gone 2-10, scuffling all the way to 12th in the Western Conference standings with a 21-24 record. During that stretch, the Suns have mustered the worst offense in the entire NBA, even worse than the Rockets’ mark. They have only scored 107.3 points per 100 possessions, simply inexcusable for a team trying to keep up in the playoff race.

The Suns still have a Jae Crowder situation they have yet to resolve. Perhaps Crowder could be the piece that makes way for the potential addition of the 34-year old sharpshooter. Back in mid-December, a framework was in place for a trade that would have sent Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks and either Eric Gordon or KJ Martin to the Suns, with draft assets going towards the Rockets. The only holdup was the Rockets’ desire to squeeze more first-rounders in the deal.

But if the Rockets drop their asking price, that may very well cease to be a problem.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers are playing much, much better as of late. After an uneven start to the season, the Sixers are now third in the Eastern Conference behind Joel Embiid’s MVP-caliber play. With James Harden and Tyrese Maxey shaking off their early season bouts with injuries, the Sixers look poised to continue climbing the standings. Moreover, a trade for Eric Gordon may have to include Tobias Harris, who is settling nicely into his complementary role.

Thus, it may not be in their best interest to rock the boat.

However, one would be hard-pressed to find a more ideal destination for Eric Gordon than Philly. Not only will he reunite with Daryl Morey, James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House Jr., he could also give the Sixers an additional sharpshooter to help space the floor around Embiid. Nevertheless, with Maxey’s move to the bench, the Sixers’ need for bench scoring isn’t as pressing as it once was.

New Orleans Pelicans

Speaking of reunions, why couldn’t Eric Gordon return to the Big Easy? After all, he spent five years with the Pelicans franchise prior to signing with the Rockets in free agency. And with the Pelicans going strong with a 26-18 record, it may not be the worst idea for them to load up on even more shooters, especially with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram both nursing injuries at the moment.

The Pelicans could dangle Devonte’ Graham and Garrett Temple, along with a first-round pick which they could afford to give up given their huge warchest of draft assets, in a trade for Eric Gordon. Once the Pelicans are at full strength, Gordon may not play too many minutes. But at the very least, he could be a strong insurance policy should the Pelicans continue to suffer through injury problems.