The Los Angeles Clippers have been floated as a potential destination for James Harden ever since the star requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. Although nothing has surfaced on the Harden front as of yet, that hasn't stopped many from speculating that the Clippers are still very much a suitor for the former MVP's services.

Recently, Clippers head coach Ty Lue appeared on ESPN's NBA Today and was subtly asked about the rumors.

“You've coached against James Harden,” said host Malika Andrews. “What do you think of him as a player?”

“I don't know,” said Lue, before bursting out laughing.

“Fair enough,” replied Andrews.

(via @malika_andrews)pic.twitter.com/2RsHUHarXS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 5, 2023

Having been well-versed in just how quickly an innocent enough quote can be blown out of proportion in the NBA media, Ty Lue was understandably conservative with his answer to Andrews' question. However, that's unlikely to stop folks in NBA circles from wondering just what Harden could bring to the Clippers.

Los Angeles could certainly use a floor general type player who can get the ball to stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in their spots. Harden certainly fits that bill, having led the NBA in assists in 2022-23. While Harden may not be the dominant scorer he was during the mid-2010s, he is still very capable of scoring explosions on occassion, as he demonstrated with his 45-point outburst against the Boston Celtics in last year's postseason.

Whether or not the Clippers do indeed gain any traction on a potential James Harden deal, don't expect to hear much from Lue anytime soon.