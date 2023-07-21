The Washington Commanders went through a lengthy process to change their original name from the Redskins to their current moniker. Now, the team is bracing for even more change after it was announced that Josh Harris has purchased the team.

The Commanders went just 8-8 last season but return an intriguing core of players led by quarterback Sam Howell and defensive end Chase Young. Harris called it an amazing day after his purchase and many sleepless nights.

“This is an amazing day for me but I had many sleepless nights. I have a responsibility to the city of Washington. That comes down to winning. There are 31 other owners and cities too and we want to deliver,” Harris said to Sherree Burruss of the NFL Network.

Harris already owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers as well as the NHL's New Jersey Devils. He may look to put his own stamp on the Commanders according to a recently released rumor on his potential future plans.

“I think there’s a pretty good chance of that to erase any part of the Snyder legacy to have a complete do-over. I would not be surprised at all, Rich, to see a name change and a complete re-branding,” ESPN's Don Van Natta, Jr. said on The Rich Eisen Show.

The Commanders were officially named their current name after spending a year as the Washington Football Team.

Van Natta, Jr. said the franchise may want a do-over after former owner Dan Snyder was fined $60 million over allegations of workplace misconduct including the alleged sexual harrassment of a former cheerleader.