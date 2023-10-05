Deadpool will have to deal with Loki's Time Variance Authority in his upcoming movie.

Marvel scooper CanWeGetSomeToast posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Merc with a Mouth will tangle with the TVA's Minutemen–the organization's soldiers sent to locate and apprehend individuals responsible for nexus events in the Sacred Timeline–in Deadpool 3.

It isn't known whether familiar faces from the Minutemen will appear in the movie, but Loki Executive Producer Kevin Wright has said that the TVA could appear in other MCU properties outside the boundaries of the Disney+ series.

In March 2023, there were rumors that other Loki characters such as Owen Wilson's Agent Moebius and Tara Strong's Miss Minutes were going to be in the MCU threequel, according to CBR. At the time, Strong doubted her involvement but said she was “down to do it, I think that would be fun.”

While Loki characters' appearance in the Deadpool 3 movie remain unconfirmed, other Marvel characters are said to make cameos in the film. Some of the original cast of the X-Men such as Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden may reprise their roles as Storm, Jean Grey and Cyclops, respectively.

One other surprising guest could be Channing Tatum's Gambit. The actor was supposed to play the Ragin' Cajun in a spin-off, but the project was ultimately scrapped after Disney bought 20th Century Fox in 2019.

Dafne Keen, who played Wolverine's daughter in 2017's Logan, is also rumored in talks to play Laura/X-23. According to CanWeGetSomeToast, Keen was reportedly in negotiations with Marvel right until the SAG strike.

Once the studios and actors come to agreement, Marvel is “hoping schedules line up,” the Marvel scooper added.