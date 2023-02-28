Derek Carr is currently in the process of finding his next NFL franchise following his release from the Las Vegas Raiders. As Carr looks for his post-Raiders home, the quarterback is planning to get head start on finding his next deal.

Carr is headed to Indianapolis to attend the NFL Draft Combine, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. There, he is planning on meeting with several teams to discuss a potential contract. Carr is hoping to sign with a team before the start of NFL free agency.

Carr has already met with the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets, who have both shown major interest. Conversations between those teams and Carr will continue at the Scouting Combine as the QB explores his options.

In his discussions with teams, Carr has yet to bring up his desired price tag, via Rapoport. Instead, he is focused on finding the right fit. While the contractual talks will come up, Carr is making sure he is headed the franchise that gives him the best opportunity to compete and win.

Derek Carr spent nine years as the Raiders’ quarterback. In that time he threw for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns. Both are Raiders’ franchise records. However, Las Vegas made the playoffs just twice since Carr arrived in 2014. Between a lack of results and his price tag, the Raiders felt it was time for a split.

Now, Carr is searching for his next team. He plans to use the Scouting Combine as a way to get a leg up on his competition. Carr is ready to meet with teams and ready to find the right fit for him.