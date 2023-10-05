The New York Knicks had one of their more successful seasons in recent history in 2022-23. After acquiring Jalen Brunson via free agency, they finished with a top-five record in the Eastern Conference and managed to upset the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs without homecourt advantage. Heading into this season, they're looking to continue that momentum. While the Knicks have a solid team, the one thing they've been lacking is a true superstar to build around. The Knicks have reportedly been in the mix for each available superstar this offseason from Damian Lillard to James Harden. Another name the Knicks have been rumored to have interest in via a trade is New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson as per Marc Berman of The New York Post.

The Knicks 'checked in' about Zion Williamson this offseason.@NYPost_Berman on The Knicks trading for a star: "New Orleans is still not sold on Zion Williamson. Obviously there's a risk there, all eyes on him this season. I was told the Knicks checked in over the offseason… pic.twitter.com/Px5HcEJA4l — The Knicks Recap (@TheKnicksRecap) October 5, 2023

“New Orleans is still not sold on Zion Williamson, obviously there's a risk there, all eyes on him this season,” Berman reported. “I was told that the Knicks had checked in over the offseason about Zion. That could be a possibility It's a mystery with Zion, it's all about his injury, health and his weight, but he's spectacular. Putting Zion in New York, Adam Silver would be dancing and doing cartwheels.”

Zion Williamson hasn't exactly been the most durable superstar since the Pelicans made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Out of his four seasons in the NBA, he's only once played more than 29 games and he missed all of the 2021-22 season recovering from injury.

When he's been healthy though, he's played like the generational talent he is. Last season before he was sidelined, the Pelicans were in the running for the best record in the Western Conference. Whether or not the Pelicans actually have explored a Zion Williamson trade with the Knicks or it's all just a bunch of smoke and mirrors, remains to be seen.