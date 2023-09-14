The Boston Red Sox reportedly discussed trading outfielder Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees for starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline this season, according to Chris Henrique of Beyond the Monster.

This trade would have made sense in theory. The Yankees were desperate to get an outfielder to play the left field position ahead of the deadline, and Alex Verdugo would have been an upgrade, the the Red Sox needed some help in the starting pitching department, so Clarke Schmidt could have been an interesting addition.

Verdugo came over to the Red Sox from the Los Angeles Dodgers, and was arguably the biggest piece that came back in the Mookie Betts trade. He has had some productive seasons with the Red Sox, but some other disappointing ones as well.

Both the Yankees and the Red Sox decided to stand pat at the deadline. The Yankees quickly fell out of contention and called up young players, while the Red Sox stayed in the conversation a bit longer, but eventually had the same fate.

The Yankees and Red Sox rarely execute trades, so it shows where both of those teams were at the time.

The Red Sox let go of Chaim Bloom on Thursday ahead of the team's doubleheader against the Yankees. The Yankees are expected to retain Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone for next season as they try to re-tool with youth and some likely additions this offseason.

It will be interesting to see if both of these teams can get back to contention in the American League East soon.