Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Indianapolis Colts could move one from one of their high-priced veterans on the offensive line during the 2023 NFL offseason. The Colts have made center Ryan Kelly available for a trade, sources tell ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

If the Colts don’t trade Ryan Kelly, the offensive lineman could be released, according to the report. Kelly has two seasons left on the four-year, $50 million contract that he signed with Indianapolis ahead of the 2020 season.

Kelly’s cap hit of $12.375 million for the 2023 season is the fifth-highest on the Colts’ roster. The center has a $14.625 million cap hit for the 2024 campaign.

The Colts made Kelly the No. 18 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He’s been a mainstay on Indianapolis’ offensive line for the better part of a decade. Kelly made the Pro Bowl each year from 2019-2021. In the 2020 season, the center was a Second-Team All-Pro selection.

Kelly was part of a once-dominant Colts offensive line. The unit took a significant step back in the 2022 season. Only the Denver Broncos gave up more sacks than the Colts. A year after Jonathan Taylor was the NFL rushing champion, Indianapolis ranked 23rd in rushing yards per attempt.

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor was benched at multiple positions last year. Guard Quenton Nelson didn’t meet expectations in 2022. Nelson signed a four-year, $80 million contract and has been viewed by many as the best offensive lineman in all of football.

The Colts appear to be heading for a rebuilding stage. Indianapolis is expected to select a quarterback with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The team hired a rookie head coach in former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.