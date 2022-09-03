Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Mets were regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move for a potent hitter ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline. Even as there was much speculation that they would acquire the likes of Juan Soto or Trey Mancini, Mets general manager Billy Eppler opted for low-risk, high-reward moves instead to bolster the offense, which included the acquisition of slugger Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Mets were also linked with now-former Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 deadline. The current NL East leaders reportedly were “expressing strong interest” in completing a trade for the one-time All-Star.

As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Mets made “prospect offers” to the Nationals for Bell. Ultimately, the Nationals decided to include the first baseman in the blockbuster Juan Soto trade with the San Diego Padres. Nationals team officials simply aimed to haul in the “biggest package of high-end prospects possible.” From the Mets’ standpoint, they remained stern on not pushing to trade any of their top-five prospects from their farm system.

Overall, the Nationals received quite an array of coveted prospects from the Padres for both Soto and Bell, including Robert Hassell III and James Wood — both of whom currently rank in the top 50 of MLB.com’s prospect rankings.

Had the Mets acquired Bell, he very well would have been slotted in to fill their designated hitter role for the remainder of the campaign. Bell has since struggled to get on the right track over his early run in San Diego. The soon-to-be free agent sits at a .175 batting average to go along with an OPS+ of 71 through 27 total games played with the NL West side.

On the other hand, the Mets have received promising production from Vogelbach, who leads the team in starts at DH since the trade deadline with 26. He boasts a .398 OPB and an OPS+ of 147 in 33 contests played for the Mets so far.

For now, the Mets are looking to hold off the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the NL East standings. They are in the midst of a three-game home series with the Nationals.