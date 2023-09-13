After losing Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending Achilles injury in a Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets find themselves in a tough situation moving forward.

Should the Jets rely once again on Zach Wilson, hoping that his experience playing behind and learning from Rodgers during training camp and preseason has improved some of his decision-making abilities? Or should the Jets, with a loaded roster everywhere else, not squander the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl and go out and find a new quarterback on the trade market?

If the Jets do decide to explore the trade market, Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill and two other quarterbacks could make for interesting fits in New York. Let's break down the potential trade replacements for Aaron Rodgers after his injury.

Ryan Tannehill, Titans

What he brings: Tannehill has been one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the league for years now. From 2019 to 2022, Tannehill had a higher adjusted expected points added (EPA) per play than Rodgers, according to the site RBSDM.com. Tannehill is an underrated deep ball thrower and has kept his turnovers down despite not always working with the deepest receiving corps with the Titans. Tannehill has routinely graded out as one of the best quarterbacks in the league according to Pro Football Focus, peaking in 2019 (92.5) and 2020 (90.3).

Why it works: Tannehill has proven during his time in Tennessee that he can make the most of his limited shots in a run-heavy offense, which is the likely direction the Jets will go with Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall running behind a good offensive line. The 35-year-old veteran could quickly pick up a new offense and manage games effectively, providing the Jets with a safer option than Wilson.

Would they do it?: Trading for Tannehill might be easier than it sounds. While the Titans did spend the 33rd overall pick on Will Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft, handing over a veteran team featuring Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins to a raw prospect one week into the season seems like admitting defeat far too early. The Titans haven't been behaving like a rebuilding team, and trading your starting QB with so much season left feels highly unlikely. But if the Jets can tread water in spite of Wilson, and if the Titans completely fall apart at the seams, it could be a deal that works for both sides a few weeks down the line.

Jameis Winston, Saints

What he brings: Winston has had a fascinating career. He led the entire NFL in passing yards in 2019 with 5,109 yards as a 25-year-old…and never got the chance to be a full-time starting QB again as he battled injuries. Winston led the Saints to a 5-2 record as a starter in 2021, however, sporting a 14-to-3 touchdown to interception ratio while dialing back some of his dangerous throws. Winston has starting-quality talent and is an aggressive downfield passer who can do a lot of the same things Wilson was originally expected to do for the Jets.

Why it works: Jameis Winston is arguably the league's most talented backup, and the Saints just made an investment in Derek Carr to be the team's starting QB moving forward. Winston has enough confidence and personality to survive the spotlight in New York, and has proven as of late that he can be more careful with the ball.

Would they do it?: The Saints may be reluctant to deal Winston, as rookie QB Jake Haener is suspended for the first six weeks due to a PED suspension. The presence of Taysom Hill, however, may make Winston more available via trade, especially if New Orleans can get a valuable draft pick back from the Jets in return. Winston should be attainable, if the Jets view him as a big enough upgrade over Wilson.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings

What he brings: Kirk Cousins hasn't been able to get over the hump in the postseason, but he's a four-time Pro Bowl QB who has put up solid numbers throughout his career. Cousins is a tier below the league's elite quarterbacks, but he's shown he can lead a pass-happy attack in Minnesota and hold up incredibly well in the pocket.

Why it works: Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is familiar with what Cousins can and can't do after coaching him against him in the NFC North with the Green Bay Packers. The most attractive part of trading for Cousins would be that you know he can prop up a dominant WR1, as Cousins has helped Justin Jefferson put up truly historic stats in his first years in the league. Giving Garrett Wilson a QB like Cousins could keep him on track to become one of the league's most dominant wideouts in a way that Wilson probably can't. A reunion with Dalvin Cook could help Cousins get up to speed quickly as well.

Would they do it?: The Minnesota Vikings are in a self-proclaimed “competitive rebuild” period, which could make Cousins a sneaky trade candidate for the Jets to explore. While the price would likely be incredibly expensive, Cousins is on an expiring contract and is 35 years old. If Minnesota doesn't see Cousins as the quarterback of the future, which seems probable, getting big value for him now in a trade could make sense. Minnesota's Week 1 loss to the lowly Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be foreshadowing a tough season, and bottoming out with Nick Mullens for a year in an effort to stockpile high draft picks with an exciting QB draft class on tap might be worth exploring.