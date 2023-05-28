Not much has gone the Chicago White Sox’s way over the first half of the 2023 season, which has prompted many to predict that they will be sellers ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline.

In his weekly “Nightengale’s notebook” column, USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale shared updates on multiple “top trade candidates,” including White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito. Nightengale noted that Chicago has “no current plans” to keep the veteran right-hander in free agency.

Giolito’s future with the White Sox has been up in the air since the conclusion of the 2022 season. He is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career after the ongoing 2023 campaign. He signed off on a one-year, $10.4 million deal with Chicago in January to avoid arbitration for this season.

Giolito is well aware that he will soon have to make a pivotal decision regarding his future in the majors.

“It’s obviously a possibility, right?” Giolito said in February. “Anything is possible. That’s definitely on my mind here and there, but it’s kind of like circling back to the five days.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I can worry about free agency and all that stuff after the season is over. If this is my last season, I want to give it my absolute best effort. I want to go out there. I want to be consistent. I want to help this team win. That’s really it. That’s what I’ve been trying to do for years. I wish I did a better job. But now, I’m going to give it my all.”

The White Sox may not have a shortage of suitors interested in acquiring Giolito if they decide to make him available in the coming months. MLB insider Jon Heyman noted earlier this month that the hurler “would have a market” if Chicago were to open the door to offers for him.

Giolito has been one of the workhorse starters for the White Sox as of late. He has posted a 3.98 ERA in 63.1 innings pitched this season. He also leads all starting pitchers on the team in several stats, including ERA+ (110).

The White Sox currently sit in fourth place in the AL Central standings with a 22-32 record.