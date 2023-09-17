Katy Perry's ex-husband, now social media commentator Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and abuse by four women who had known him during the peak of his fame over a seven-year span. Three prominent British news organizations reported these allegations. Namely, The Sunday Times, The Times of London, and Channel 4’s “Dispatches.”

One woman alleged rape, while three others accused him of sexual assault. One of the women also claimed to have endured physical and emotional abuse. And one of them claims to be 16 years old at the time, which apparently “delighted” Brand.

Brand quickly called all sexual assault allegations a lie, citing “consent” in their relationships.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream… The relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual.”

The women disclosed their stories after being approached by reporters. Brand's resurgence as an online wellness influencer was a key factor that compelled them to speak out.

Before the stories broke, Russell Brand already released a video online denying all sexual assault allegations. The social media commentator revealed that it all had been detailed in “extremely disturbing letters” from a “mainstream media” television company and a newspaper.

He suggested that these reports might be part of a coordinated effort to discredit him. This is due to his controversial views on topics such as COVID-19 vaccines. Plus, his interviews with contentious podcasters like Joe Rogan.

Brand first achieved fame as a British stand-up comedian. Then, he transitioned to Hollywood and married and divorced Katy Perry. This is when he allegedly committed sexual assaults, as recounted by victims. Later, he transformed himself into a political commentator and influencer through YouTube videos.