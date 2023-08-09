For those not used to getting their gossip news from Running Wild with Bear Grylls, you'd be forgiven if you didn't catch the recent truth bomb that Russell Brand dropped on a recent episode. The British actor and comedian opened up about his short-lived 14 month marriage to Katy Perry a decade ago, calling it “chaotic” and “disconnected.”

Perry was not in the episode so she couldn't exactly respond to the claims, but if reports about the breakup at the time are any indication, it doesn't sound like Russell Brand was exactly a teenage dream to be with in those years either.

For you Generation Z kids who aren't old enough to remember this seminal relationship of the late 2000s, think of Katy Perry and Russell Brand as the Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson of their time. They were the “it” Hollywood couple for a hot minute in 2009 when Katy Perry was climbing up the pop charts and Russell Brand was at the peak of his U.S. appeal, having starred in Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him To The Greek. Then, they got married in October 2010 — and promptly divorced just 14 months later.

Perry told Vogue in 2013 that Brand was the one to file for divorce. Luckily, he very considerately and delicately delivered the difficult news… on opposite day. In actuality, Brand took a slightly less personal approach, basically saying Who has two thumbs and is using them to end our marriage? This guy! In Perry's words, “Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.” Ouch.

Perry's Vogue interview also revealed the couple broke up party because Russell “didn't like” dealing with Katy's fame and hectic touring schedule. Brand seemed to confirm this as well in his own interview in 2017, where he admitted the “undulating nature of fame” figured into his desire to split from the mega-pop star.

They both seem to be in a better place these days, however. Brand went on to marry children's book author Laura Gallacher in 2017 and they have two daughters (with a third child on the way). Katy Perry is now a parent herself, sharing almost-3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with her fiancé actor Orlando Bloom.

Which brings us right about to the present, and Brand's decision to open up about his former marriage to Perry on Sunday’s episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

To be fair, Brand did call Perry “amazing” and pinned most of the blame for the marriage's dissolution on himself. He said, “It was kind of incredible to live for a moment in that eye of the cyclone type aspect of fame.” Brand then added, “Aside from my sort of feelings of affection for Katy, it's a time that I remember has been a little bit chaotic and a bit for me… a little disconnected.”

Brand also stressed that, “Life humbles us and teaches us, and the journey is not always easy.”

Russell Brand and Bear Grylls then went back to running wild with bears while simultaneously challenging each other to shop for grills… or whatever it is they usually do on that show.