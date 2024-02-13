It's not the first time he's been accused.

Russell Simmons is being sued for rape by a former music producer for Def Jam Recordings.

The incident stems from the late '90s, and the woman is referred to as Jane Doe, Variety reports. She alleges he went to her apartment in Manhattan for approval for a rough video cut. He made a “wrestling move” while there and raped her while she was pinned down on the bed.

Russell Simmons's history of sexual assault

This isn't the first time the disgraced music mogul has had sexual assault accusations. In 2017, multiple women came forward against him, forcing his role at Def Jam to come to an end as he stepped down. Additionally, he had to remove himself from his yoga lifestyle brand. Many details about the allegations came to light in On the Record, a 2020 documentary.

As for the female in this latest accusation, it's another item to add to his rap sheet.

“Ms. Doe rejected his advance and told him to ‘get off' and ‘stop' several times,” the lawsuit reads. “She told him she was ‘serious' and she ‘meant it.' But Ms. Doe was forcefully pinned, could not move under his weight and Mr. Simmons would not listen to her.”

Prior to the assault, Ms. Doe seemed to be thriving in her career and on her way up. Her attorneys, Kenya Davis and Sigrid McCawley, said, “She was proud of her contributions to the burgeoning musical genre of hip hop, but her hard work and her career in music was disrupted and derailed by Mr. Simmons, a rich and powerful celebrity whose wealth and influence allowed his abusive behavior to go unchallenged for decades. Now a successful writer and producer in the entertainment industry, Jane Doe's traumatic experiences with Simmons echo those of so many other women who he has preyed upon for decades.”

These new allegations against Russell Simmons just emerged. Details will come out soon, and we'll see ultimately what happens with this lawsuit — and him.