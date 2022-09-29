Russell Westbrook’s accuracy from behind the arc is hard to trust, but it certainly did not fail him on one occasion during a Los Angeles Lakers practice, as he just beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a 3-point contest.

Russell Westbrook beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a three-point contest 🤣 (via @swishcultures_)pic.twitter.com/cqYCpOCAXV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 28, 2022

LeBron James and Anthony Davis can shoot the ball from time to time, but they are both overall mediocre 3-point shooters, so Russell Westbrook beating his fellow Lakers superstars in a 3-point contest is really not much to write home about. Nevertheless, Westbrook will take any win he can, especially when it comes to sinking deep bombs. He is going to need all the confidence he could get in the offseason to help him feel better about stroking it from behind the arc.

Last season, the Lakers guard drilled only 29.8 percent of his 3-point attempts. Even by his standards, that’s an atrocious shooting performance Los Angeles definitely would want the former league MVP to improve on in the coming season. That being said, there had already been a total of seven seasons prior to the 2021-22 NBA campaign in which Westbrook shot worse than 30 percent from the 3-point region. So far in his career, he is shooting just 30.5 3FG%. At 33 years old, it’s probably time to surrender to the idea that Westbrook will never become an elite 3-point shooter. Nevertheless, any improvement will be very much welcome for the Lakers, who were just 22nd overall in the NBA last season with a 34.7 3-point shooting percentage and 15th with a middle-of-the-road 53.7 effective field goal percentage.