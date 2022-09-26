Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest on feeling ‘wanted’ by Lakers as LeBron James, Anthony Davis sing praises

The Los Angeles Lakers held their media day on Monday and a major subject of discussion was Russell Westbrook’s fit on the team. ClutchPoints’ Michael Corvo reported that Lebron James believes Westbrook is in line for a “great year.”

“It’s going to be a great year for him,” James said. “And we’re going to be right there with him.”

Corvo also shared a quote from Russell Westbrook on feeling wanted by the Lakers.

“Whether they want me here or not doesn’t really matter,” Westbrook said. “My job is to be a professional and show up to work as I’ve always done. We all have jobs, and some people at our jobs don’t like us or don’t want us there.”

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell revealed what Russell Westbrook said in reference to offseason conversations with Lebron James and Anthony Davis.

“Very beneficial,” Westbrook stated. “Being able to talk about and understand things we want to do, and how we want to do them.”

Westbrook also emphasized the importantance of building a relationship with Lakers new head coach Darvin Ham.

It goes without saying, but the Lakers are looking to bounce back after their disastrous 2021-2022 campaign. The role of Russell Westbrook will be crucial this season. Ham has yet to make a decision on whether Westbrook will start or come off the bench to open the year. Regardless of his role, LA is hopeful he can fit in with this team.

If Russell Westbrook re-discovers his rhythm, the Lakers will certainly reap the benefits.