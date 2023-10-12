Russell Westbrook's career has been a rollercoaster ride over the last few seasons of the legendary point guard's career. After years of bouncing around from team to team, Westbrook has found a true home with the Los Angeles Clippers. The couple of Russell Westbrook and Nina Earl have gotten used to the Hollywood life, as Westbrook's previous team was the Los Angeles Lakers, and both grew up in the area. Starting out a relationship as college sweethearts, they always have each other's back, and it has led to a long and loving marriage. This article will explain everything there is to know about Russell Westbrook's relationship with his wife, Nina Earl.

Russell Westbrook's Wife: Nina Earl

Years ago, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reacted to yet another gaudy Westbrook stat line with what amounted to a yawn. Basically, Stephen A. slammed Westbrook for being a stat-padder and not impacting winning. Surprisingly, it wasn't Westbrook who clapped back, but his wife. Nina Earl had a response ready for Stephen A., telling the veteran analyst to leave their family alone. It was a picture-perfect example of how ride-or-die the loving wife is for her husband. Westbrook has always been heavily scrutinized despite having a long and successful NBA career.

I love everything about the Westbrooks pic.twitter.com/fRlOKc6RVq — Master (@MasterTes) March 31, 2021

Nina Earl definitely owned Stephen A. by showing how great of a man Brodie is–far from what the media paint him to be as a basketball player. Westbrook's straightforward attitude has irritated some, but in reality, he just wants to win.

While Earl's interaction with Stephen A. was years ago, we can't help but be impressed by Russell Westbrook's wife and their relationship. That said, let's take a look at their origin story and search for stuff that you might not know.

Russell Westbrook and Nina Earl's collegiate experience

Just who is Earl, and how did she and Westbrook meet?

Well, it turns out that Earl kind of knew what she was talking about when she clapped back at Stephen A. Nina grew up as a Southern California native and rose to prominence at Diamond Ranch High School as a multisport athlete (basketball and track & field) and an academic star. Basketball ended up at the forefront, with Earl leading her high school team to two California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) title games (2003 & 2007). Eventually, the three-time CIF MVP and All-American was taken by UCLA, where she would meet and bond with Russell Westbrook.

So, if anyone is qualified to talk about sports and the impact of “gotcha!” journalism on young athletes, it's her. Not only that, but this meeting of college sweethearts through legitimate basketball prowess reads like the sappiest novel-turned-romantic comedy. Someone needs to jump on this movie idea immediately.

She wasn't done making her mark on the basketball world either: Nina Earl played for all four years of her undergraduate career, starting hot as a freshman as the team's second-leading scorer before focusing on her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and a minor in English.

Nina Earl's career

Earl would later receive a master's degree in Clinical Psychology and is now a licensed therapist. She specializes in Marriage and Family Life. Currently, she is running her own brand of mental health workshops under the brand name Bene, focusing on the workplace. She's making waves in her own field too, and has been covered in the New York Times, BET, Goop, Good Housekeeping, and ABC13.

Bene is just one of numerous projects that Earl has taken head-on. Sticking to her roots of relationship therapy and advice, she also has started a podcast called The Relationship Chronicles Podcast.

She and her husband are also both very active in their home region of Southern California. Recently, they just opened up about collaborating with the LA Promise Fund to open up the “Why Not?” Academy, magnet school for underserved youth in Los Angeles.

To hear Westbrook tell it, he admires Nina for her matching drive and intelligence:

“She's a smart girl. She's in school right now, trying to get her master's in psychology. She knows what she wants to do in life, which is great. That's easy for me to cope with.”

Russell Westbrook and Nina Earl's marriage

Earl and Westbrook got hitched in August of 2015. By all accounts, they were a true blushing bride and groom. It signified a pairing that seems destined to do great things together for a long time.

The duo have three children together. Noah was their firstborn in 2017. They followed that up with twins Skye and Jordyn. Earl has been a fantastic wife to Westbrook, managing the life of having a full family and her own passions while Westbrook's career takes him often on the road.

While often criticized, Westbrook has always had a supporter in Earl. The point guard has found his best fit with a team in years with the Clippers. He is expected to have a big season in 2023 as a key piece for a contending team in a city that he and his wife are very familiar with.