On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos opened up their first day of training camp for the 2022 season. Fans lined up in the wee hours of the morning to secure a great seat to watch practice. Both the players and fans alike were buzzing with energy, as there seems to be a new sense of optimism heading into the new season after an offseason highlighted by the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Day one of training camp came to an end, and Wilson took some time to sign autographs for fans and speak with the media. Wilson excitedly recounted how well practice had gone that day.

“Defense looked great, offense looked great, and special teams, too,” said Russell Wilson. “It was just a great first day. To be where we are and to have a new head coach like Coach Hackett, we are so far along. We are going to be really prepared.”

So far during the offseason, there has been a lot of contract speculation surrounding Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as well as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, with the latter recently signing a mega-deal. Despite being traded to the Broncos earlier in the year, there have been some whisperings of Wilson’s future in Denver.

Wilson was asked about those other quarterback deals, as well as his thoughts on his own future in the Mile High City.

“I don’t really worry about those guys and what they’re doing,” Russell Wilson said. “Awesome for them. Obviously Kyler, great for him. Obviously Lamar, his situation. It has nothing to really do with me. I’m excited to be here — I know that. I know I want to be here for a long, long time, hopefully for the rest of my career. It’s been a blessing just to be here with these guys.”