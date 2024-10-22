ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back again with another betting prediction and pick for College Football Week 9 as we head towards the Big Ten Conference for yet another showdown. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) will take on the USC Trojans (3-4, 1-4 Big Ten) in a competitive matchup. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Rutgers-USC prediction and pick.

Rutgers is now 4-3 after dropping their most recent game 35-32 to the UCLA Bruins on their home field. It was a must-win game on their homecoming as it marked the third-straight defeat for the Scarlet Knights team. After a 4-0 start to the season, they'll look to regroup their players and work to find the upset during this game.

The USC Trojans are on their own three-game losing streak after dropping games to Minnesota, No. 4 Penn State, and most recently Maryland. They squandered a 14-point lead last week in heartbreaking fashion and this will be a true test to see if they can bounce back and salvage their season at home.

Here are the Rutgers-USC College Football odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

College Football Odds: Rutgers-USC Odds

Rutgers: +14.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +450

USC: -14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -700

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. USC

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Rutgers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Starting their season at 4-0 and a win over Washington, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have been plagued by injuries to key players on both sides of the ball. Left guard Bryan Felter and linebacker Mohamed Toure both went down with season-ending injuries, a growing list that most recently saw two of their tight ends down for the rest of the year. Still, they've got running back Kyle Monangai leading this offense, so he's always there to give them a chance at the win.

Expand Tweet

Rutgers will have to effectively move the ball through the air in order to have a chance here. While their running attack is consistent, the USC defensive front has been effective at stopping runs up the middle, which is where Monangai really thrives. Out of their starting tight end, the Scarlet Knights will have to find answers from their receiving corps and it'll be up to QB Athan Kaliakmanis to limit turnovers and give his guys a chance to run with the ball after the catch.

Why USC Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Big Ten has not been kind to the USC Trojans thus far and they're beginning to feel the heat of this competitive schedule week-in and week-out. On paper, the Trojans should be much better than their record indicates simply from the talent they have on the offensive side of the ball. Despite their current three-game losing streak QB Miller Moss has been slinging the ball with at least 200 yards and six total touchdowns during that stretch.

Expand Tweet

With Rutgers banged up on the defensive side of the ball, this serves as a perfect opportunity for the USC offense to shine if they're able to play mistake-free football. The defense will also have to match the energy and force Rutgers off the field in long-yardage situations. After blowing a 14-point lead in their last game, they'll be motivated for a better performance here at home.

Final Rutgers-USC Prediction & Pick

The USC Trojans are the moderate two-touchdown betting favorites heading into this game with a 2-1 record at home. Rutgers is 1-1 on the road this season while going 3-3-1 ATS overall. On the other side, the Trojans are 3-0 ATS when playing at home this season. Expect a motivated USC side following a heartbreaking loss to Maryland last week.

The key for Rutgers will be to get the ball into Kyle Monangai's hands and let him work in between the tackles. He's very hard to tackle and he can stand to wear this USC defense out if he can churn yards out and covert first downs. With their offense struggling and plagued by injuries, he'll be the motor that gives them a chance at the upset.

However, USC may have too many weapons on offense and while their defense has been suspect at points this season, they're certainly the more capable team when it comes to moving downfield and getting in the endzone. I expect another big game out of Miller Moss as they'll have their backs against the wall at home.

For our final prediction, we'll side with the USC Trojans to win this game at home. While the spread is relatively wide, expect the Trojans to win this game at home in what should be a high-scoring affair. However, let's roll with Rutgers to cover this spread as they keep this game to a 10-point deficit.

Final Rutgers-USC Prediction & Pick: Rutgers +14.5 (-115)