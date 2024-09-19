ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Rutgers looks for their third win of the year as they face Virginia Tech. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Rutgers-Virginia Tech prediction and pick.

Rutgers is 2-0 on the year, and have won both games comfortably. They opened the year with a game at home against Howard. Rutgers led 14-0 before allowing Howard to score with 40 seconds left in the half. Still, Rutgers would add a field goal before the half ended. Rutgers would shut down Howard from there, winning 44-7. They would then face Akron. Once again, Rutgers was dominant. They led 21-3 at the end of the first half. Arkon would score to start the third quarter, but Rutgers would put up 28 points, going on to win 49-17. Last week, they were on a bye.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is 2-1 on the year. They opened up the year at Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt took a 17-0 lead before Virginia Tech hit a field goal to make it 17-3 at the half. Virginia Tech would make the comeback though, taking the lead with 4:21 left to go in the game. Vanderbilt would tie the game with 1:51 left in the game to force overtime. There, Vandy scored again in overtime and then stopped Virginia Tech to pull off the upset. Still, Virginia Tech has rebounded. They would beat Marshall 31-14, and then go on the road and win 37-17 over Old Dominion.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of ESPNBet.

College Football Odds: Rutgers-Virginia Tech Odds

Rutgers: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +145

Virginia Tech: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Rutgers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Athan Kaliakmanis has led the Rutgers offense this year. He has completed 29 of 47 passes this year for 377 yards. He also has thrown six touchdown passes this year, with also one interception. Kaliakmanis has not been sacked this year while running for 43 yards this year. His top receiver this year has been Dymere Miller. He has eight receptions on the year for 114 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Chris Long has five receptions for 91 yards this year and a score. Finally, tight end Kenny Fletcher has five receptions for 40 yards and two scores.

Still, the primary focus of the Rutgers offense has been the running game. Kyle Monangai has been great this year. He has run 46 times in the year in just two games. Further, he has run for 373 yards and four touchdowns already this year. Antwan Raymond has also been solid running the ball. He has run the ball 23 times for 126 yards and scored twice this year.

Rutgers's defense has been solid this year. They are 36th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 41st in opponent yards per game. They are 79th against the run, but 24th against the pass this year. Dariel Djabome has led the team in tackles this year, coming in with 18 in two games. Rutgers has just three sacks on the year, with one of those coming from Eric Rogers. Rogers also has an interception this year that he returned for a touchdown. Rutgers has one other takeaway this year, with Shaquan Loyal having the other.

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kyron Drones has led the offense this year for Virginia Tech. He has completed 51 of 80 passes on the year for 628 yards. He has also thrown four touchdowns. Drones has thrown two interceptions this year though, and has been sacked seven times. Drones has been solid in the running game though. He has run 43 times for 149 yards and two scores on the year.

Drones' top receiver this year has been Jaylin Lane. He has 15 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown on the season. Further, Stephen Gosnell has been solid, coming away with six receptions for 147 yards. Finally, Alie Jennings has four receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. The focus of the offense has been Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten has 11 receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown but has been very impressive in the running game. He has run the ball 52 times this year for 269 yards and four touchdowns.

Virginia Tech is 62nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are 44th in opponent yards per game while sitting 11th against the pass. Still, they are 98th against the run this year. Antwaun Powell-Ryland has been great this year. He leads the team with 4.5 sacks while having two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Further, Mansoor Delane has been solid. He has three passes defended and two interceptions this year.

Final Rutgers-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Rutgers has been impressive this year, especially in the run game. They have dominated the running game this year, and are facing a weak Virginia Tech run defense. Still, the Virginia Tech offense will give trouble to this Rutgers defense. They will move the ball much easier than the other two Rutgers opponents this year, and Kyron Drones will make some big plays. The best play in this game in on the total. Take the over in this one.

Final Rutgers-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: 44.5 (-105)