At least Ken has a shot at a win.

Oscar nominations are in! And Ryan Gosling isn't too happy with Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Oscar snubs.

The Ken actor put out a statement on Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter states. In it, he mentions his displeasure with Gerwig not getting the Best Director nomination and Robbie not getting the Best Actress nomination. As for Gosling, he is up for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Ryan Gosling's comments on Barbie Oscar snubs

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” the Barbie actor said. “And I never thought I'd be saying this, but I'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.”

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film,” he continued. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

He continued, “Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantly clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Gosling ended with, “Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Though there were the Barbie snubs, Ryan Gosling should be happy about his Ken nomination. We'll see what happens when the Oscars airs on ABC on March 10.