Whatever you expected from the highly anticipated I'm Just Ken performance, you might have never foreseen this.
Ryan Gosling started out seated behind Margot Robbie as the strains of I'm Just Ken play in the background. He's in a cowboy hat, as can be seen in the video posted by Entertainment Tonight on their X (formerly Twitter page).
I'm Just Ken… in a glittery pink suit and pink leather gloves
Barbie is trying her hardest not to laugh, but giggles as Gosling begins singing. As he stands up, he's in a glittery pink suit and pink leather (leatherette?) gloves. On stage, he fist bumps the songwriter Mark Ronson on guitar.
Gosling is valiantly trying so hard not to laugh as he does the double duty of singing and fist bumping everybody. We then see the background dancers in black cowboy hats and suits.
My favorite part has to be the “dance steps” to the line “I'm just Ken, where I see love she sees a friend.” Gosling mimes breaking a champagne glass and stabs himself with it — and so do his backup dancers.
Then the rest of the Kens join him: Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans.
As the song reaches its climax, Gosling has trouble putting his mic on the stand but it just adds to the wonderful absurdity of the performance.
Ken rocks out with Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen
Gosling is in his rock star feelings. And I just love the glee in the actors' faces as they perform. It's reminiscent of Marilyn Monroe's Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend performance — especially as the Kens line up and then fan out.
And there's that overhead shot of Gosling being spun around along with Barbie's — the doll's original form — face in cardboard cut-out twirling parallel and then surrounding him.
And a huge surprise: Slash on guitar! With Gosling singing his Ken heart out with him. And there's Wolfgang Van Halen!
I love the how the dance steps don't perfectly match the beat of the song now that it has rock guitars blending in.
And in true rock concert fashion, Gosling descends the stage for his “fans” Barbie writer and director Greta Gerwig, Barbie herself Robbie as well as America Ferrera to sing along.
The camera pans out for the TV and streaming audience to see that the lyrics are also projected on the screen in Barbie font.
Gosling also lets his frequent co-star Emma Stone sing part of the lyrics as he makes his way back to the stage.
He takes one of the camera men's “manly hands” back with him before he belts out the final “I'm just Ken!”
I love how they leaned into the camp and the absurd. This is the kind of performance that you just have to throw yourself into — otherwise it would be a cringefest.
But here, it's all love, it's all pink and it's all Ken.
Ryan Gosling brings the “Kenergy” at the #Oscars as he performs ‘I’m Just Ken.’ pic.twitter.com/tmI4Y59uEO
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 11, 2024