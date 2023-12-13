In a scary turn of events, Ryan Gosling exits Wolf Man movie, but a new actor replaces him.

Here's something to howl at. Ryan Gosling will not be part of the new Wolf Man. Instead, Christopher Abbott is replacing him.

The Blumhouse and Universal Pictures feature replacement seems to be unexpected, considering Gosling was set to star for the past three years, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will have to move quickly on production if they want to get it out by Oct. 25, 2024 — which is the current release date.

As for Abbott, this could be huge for him. He's starred in Marth Marcy May Marlene and Possessor. Plus, he's had parts in Poor Things and The Crowded Room. This would be a major motion picture with more mainstream appeal.

There's no word on the film's plot, as everything has been kept under wraps. However, it's supposed to focus on a lethal predator that's terrorizing man and family.

Leigh Whannell will direct the thriller. He and Corbett Tuck wrote the script, and also Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo. Jason Blum handles production.

This will be Whannell's 2nd monster film and fourth time directing with Blumhouse.

Beyond Gosling, the hairy film has had another major contributor exit. Derek Cianfrance was initially set to direct, but he's departed the project.

Wolf Man has a lot to do before it's released next year. With Christopher Abbott onboard, Ryan Gosling's exit, and a departed director, it's got to be a lot to tackle. However, no word of any release changes have been made, so we'll see if they can pull off the new movie in time without going howling mad.