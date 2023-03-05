Ryan Gosling is one of most popular actors of his generation, starring in his films such as Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Big Short, La La Land and many more. Moreover, Ryan is also a two time Oscar nominee. But while Ryan has made his mark on the big screen, his wife has an Hollywood resumé of her own. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Ryan Gosling’s wife Eva Mendes.

Ryan Gosling’s Wife Eva Mendes

Ryan and Eva reportedly met when they starred in the film The Place Beyond the Pines. Since then, the couple was initially spotted going out on dates and eventually started a family together.

Eva Mendes was born on March 5th, 1974 in Miami, Florida. She studied at Hoover High School. After graduating, Eva enrolled at California State University, where she studied marketing. However, Eva stopped attending university in order to pursue an acting career.

In 1998, Eva made her acting debut in the smith hit TV series ER. Later that year, she made her first movie appearance in A Night at the Roxbury, jumpstarting her career. Building off that success, she was cast in My Brother the Pig, The Disciples, Urban Legends: Final Cut, Exit Wounds, All About the Benjamins, Stuck On You, 2 Fast and 2 Furious, Trust the Man, and Out of Time. In 2001, Eva finally got her breakthrough performance with the role of Sara in Training Day.

In 2005, Eva starred in the romantic comedy Hitch, opposite Will Smith. For her performance in Hitch, Eva was nominated for an ALMA Award and a Teen Choice Award. Since then, Eva would go on to earn more major movie roles in films like The Wendell Baker Story, Ghost Rider, Guilty Hearts, Live!, We Own the Night, The Other Guys, The Lost River and The Place Beyond the Pines, among others.

Aside from acting, Eva is also a popular model. Previously, she has worked with brands such as Pantene, Morgan, Magnum, Cocio, Thierry Mugler’s Angel fragrance, Revlon, Reebok, Peek & Cloppenburge and Calvin Klein. In her ad campaign for Calvin Klein’s Secret Obsession perfume, Eva’s nude photo was banned in the United States. Furthermore, the Hollywood A-lister also appeared nude in the anti-fur campaign initiated by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals organization.

Apart from being a model and actress, Eva also engaged in other ventures. In 2010, she tried her hand in singing after performing the single called “Pimps Don’t Cry” as part of the soundtrack for The Other Guys. A year later, Eva sang her own version of the song “The Windmills of Your Mind.”

Eva has also carved out a career as a designer. She launched her original home decor line, Vida, with Macy’s in 2008. In partnership with Maytex, the brand sells five different bedding styles in various colors at reasonable prices. Five years later, Eva also released her own fashion line called Eva by Eva Mendes in her partnership with New York & Co.

As a fashion designer, Eva serves as the creative director of CIRCA Beauty. In a collaboration with Maesa, the makeup brand only sold its products exclusively at Walgreens. Its products sold for as much as $15. For Mendes, she wanted to launch a high-quality makeup brand that was financiallyaccessible to the less-privileged.

“Growing up, I was from a very lower-middle class family, and I really got all my makeup and products from drugstores. But the quality of the products just wasn’t there,” she told Elle.

It’s only natural that Eva and Ryan easily clicked. The couple worked together for the first time in the crime drama The Place Beyond the Pines. Since then, the couple has been spotted in public spaces such as Disneyland, film premieres, award ceremonies and family events. Furthermore, Eva has always been expressive in supporting her husband, who’s set to star in the upcoming Barbie film.

In 2014, the couple got a chance to work together once again. In the thriller film, Lost River, Eva starred as Cat while Ryan served as writer and producer of the project. During the same year, the couple welcomed their first child together, Esmeralda Amada. In April 2016, Amada Lee entered the world as Eva and Ryan’s second daughter.

In November 2022, Eva finally disclosed to the public that she and Ryan have been married for a long time. In fact, she previously hinted at their marriage when the Hitch star featured her “De Gosling” tattoo on her Instagram account. In English, “De Gosling” signified Mrs. Gosling which was a nod to their marriage.

Nonetheless, this is all the information we have on Ryan Gosling’s wife Eva Mendes.