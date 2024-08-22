ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re set to bring you another UFC Vegas 96 betting prediction and pick as we’ll see a contract fight in the Finale of The Ultimate Fighter Season 32. Middleweight prospects will fight for a UFC contract as Team Alpha Male’s Ryan Loder will take on Robert Valentin of Switzerland for a can’t-miss showdown. Check out our UFC odds series for our Loder-Valentin prediction and pick.

Ryan Loder (6-1) has gotten to this point for Team Shevchenko after a submission win over Tom Theocharis and a semi-final victory over Omran Chaaban by decision. Representing Team Alpha Male headed by Uriah Faber, he’ll look to join the roster with a number of his teammates. Loder stands 6’1” with a 76.5-inch reach.

Robert Valentin (10-3) makes it to the finale for Team Grasso following back-to-back wins in the first round over Giannis Bachar and Paddy McCorry both by knockout and submission. All but one of his professional fights have gone the distance, so expect him to look for the exciting finish and a contract here. Valentin stands 6’2” with a 79-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 96 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 96 Odds: Ryan Loder-Robert Valentin Odds

Ryan Loder: +142

Robert Valentin: -170

Over 2.5 rounds: +114

Under 2.5 rounds: -145

Why Ryan Loder Will Win

Ryan Loder comes into this finale as a very complete prospect and a fantastic gym behind him in Team Alpha Male. He was Team Shevchenko’s most consistent fighter and both his grit and toughness showed at multiple points throughout the season. He’s a very active wrestler and does a great job of managing ground control after landing takedowns. He’s very aggressive in passing guard and quick to jump on submission attempts from the top. His opponent is no slouch on the ground, but we should see Loder carry the wrestling advantage during this one.

Loder is also active with his kickboxing and uses the low leg kick to his advantage. It’s usually done to set up his takedowns, but he’s more than willing to stand and strike with his opponent. We’ve seen him display a very solid chin and if he can tired Valentin out and make him work in the later rounds, we could see him turn momentum in his favor and eventually find the submission win. Still, he’ll lean on his constant wrestling pressure to control where this fight takes place.

Why Robert Valentin Will Win

Robert Valentin didn’t have to put in more than 10 minutes of total fight time on The Ultimate Fighter as he was extremely quick in finding the finish and advancing to the next round. He doesn’t waste any time in marching his opponents down and his physical presence has proven to be rather imposing. He has very heavy hands and can usually hurt opponents if he lands clean. From there, he’s very quick to chase the finish with his ground-and-pound, but often prefers to wrap his opponent’s neck for a choke. More than half of his wins are by submission so he’ll constantly be looking for openings in Loder’s wrestling-heavy attack.

Robert Valentin stands a great chance to win this fight if he can hurt Loder early. Under duress, Loder will likely shoot for the takedown and try to recover on the ground. Valentin, however, is very adept with his jiu jitsu and is likely to threaten Loder with submissions if he continues dipping for the takedown. Ultimately, Valentin will have to impose his will early and put Loder on his heels to avoid dragging this fight out too long.

Final Ryan Loder-Robert Valentin Prediction & Pick

We’ve got ourselves another great matchup atop this UFC Vegas Main Card and everything will be on the line for these two TUF Finalists to earn their spot on the UFC roster. Both men showed impressive runs throughout the tournament and they’ve emerged as the most consistent fighters from their respective teams. Both men are very well-rounded, so we should be in for a highly competitive bout.

Ryan Loder is a live underdog here due to his developed game and constant wrestling attack. He doesn’t shy away from the striking exchanges, but his chain wrestling has been a problem for opponents all season.

Robert Valentin, on the other hand, has been consistent in finding finishes and has gotten to this point rather easily. He’s very strong with his submission grappling and could give Loder issues if he’s able to threaten with his long limbs and submission attempts.

While this may be a close matchup that favors the wrestler stylistically, you have to like Valentin’s ability to finish the fights with both his striking and submissions. I expect him to be very dangerous and active on the ground, eventually leading to a quick submission attempt. If he’s also able to stuff Loder’s takedown attempts, he should be able to pepper his body with kicks and find the win here.

Final Ryan Loder-Robert Valentin Prediction & Pick: Robert Valentin (-170)