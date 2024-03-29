Welcome to Wrexham's third season has been pushed back to May 2, from its original premiere date of April 18, Deadline reported.
FX hasn't explained the cause of the delay. The network renewed the show for its third season on November 2023.
The May 2 premiere will be on the FX linear network as well as on Hulu for streaming the next day. The series' first two episodes will air on its premiere day.
Welcome to Wrexham… season 3
The docuseries follows the British football team purchased by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The team is currently in the English Football League after it was promoted, and has placed third in the standings.
For season three, the five-time Emmy Award-winning series will have an unprecedented access to the pitch. The viewers will be able to see the goings-on in the locker room and the players as well while they're playing on the field. These games will be some of the biggest Wrexham AFC has ever played in.
One other addition to this series will be the storyline of Wrexham AFC's Women's team. They have recently been promoted to the Welsh Adran Premier League after an undefeated season.
Wrexham Red Dragons go Hollywood
Welcome to Wrexham premiered in August 2022 on FX. It started out with Reynolds and McElhenney's journey to owning the club. The two actors first announced their intention to buy the Welsh club in September 2020. The deal was completed less than a year later in February 2021. When they bought the club, it was currently at the National League, the fifth tier of the system, below Premier and the English Football League's three tiers.
Before the actors' purchase, the club was owned by the fan-operated company Wrexham Supporter's Trust since 2011. McElhenney and Reynolds bought the club for £2 million, with the trust's vote at 98.6%.
The idea of buying an association football club was due to McElhenney's fascination with Sunderland ‘Til I Die, a sports documentary series about another English football club Sunderland AFC. One of the show's producers, Humphrey Ker, was always watching association football when he was writing for McElhenney's show Mythic Quest.
However, to come up with the money to buy the club, the actor said he needed “superhero, movie star money,” which came in the form of former Green Lantern and now Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds. McElhenney and Reynolds are Wrexham AFC's co-owner, chairman and executive producer; while Ker serves as executive director and consulting producer.
English Football League promotion
The series' second season ended with Wrexham winning against Boreham Wood which ended the 15-year “curse” against Wrexham, and being promoted back to the football league. The epilogue also showed an open top bus parade for the the teams — both men's and women's since they were promoted as well, with 40,000 people showing up to support the teams.
The third season's first two episodes, which will be shown back-to-back on the premiere date, have the titles Welcome to the EFL — in reference to Wrexham's promotion to the English Football League — and Goals.
Welcome to Wrexham will premiere on May 2.