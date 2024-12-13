A month ago, The Telegraph reported that members of the Team USA Ryder Cup squad would be paid $400,000. The news sent shock waves throughout the golf world. Previously, players were paid $200,000 to be given to their foundations for charity.

The Ryder Cup is arguably the most prestigious event in the sport. It is played between the best players from America and Europe, with pride on the line. At least 12 former USA Ryder Cup captains were unhappy with the latest development, as Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig learned.

The unnamed former captains penned a letter for the PGA of America, lobbying against players being paid to play in the Ryder Cup.

“This was done with the idea that you should play for your country and not reap financial benefit,” a former captain said. “We are trying to honor those who came before us and honor the Ryder Cup. It’s given us a lot of great moments in our lives. We’ve just wanted to show support.”

The idea of players being paid gained traction in Rome during the 2023 Ryder Cup. Patrick Cantlay allegedly refused to wear his Team USA hat in protest of not being paid. The argument is that the event raises tens of millions of dollars, why not give some to the players?

Xander Schauffele's father then jumped on the pay-to-play train, drawing the ire of golfers and fans alike.

Conversely, several players for Team Europe have expressed disinterest in being paid to play. Rory McIlroy, most notably, said he would actually pay to play himself for the privilege of Ryder Cup participation.

The anonymous captain who spoke with Sports Illustrated believes there is a clear difference from the status quo.

The 2025 Ryder Cup is slated for September at the famed Bethpage Black in New York, NY.