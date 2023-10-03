Xander Schauffele had the honor of representing the United States at the recently concluded 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy. Schauffele, however, nearly was not able to make the team despite being an automatic qualifier due to an agreement issue, according to the golfer's father, Stefan, who shared the story with The Times of London (h/t ESPN).

“The PGA of America were not willing to even talk to us about [the three amendments],” Stefan Schauffele told The Times. “It was very late in the schedule right before the team came [to Rome] to practice because they had moved the deadline, and they said, ‘If you don't sign it by then, you're off the team,' but they never gave us the contact information of their legal counsel.

The agreement was said to have been received by Xander in July, but the changes he requested to be made were not entertained right away by the PGA of America, per Stefan.

“Saturday morning of Labor Day weekend, finally, the head of the PGA of America got wind of this, because it was not him that was blocking it, and put our lawyers in contact with the PGA of America's general counsel, and then it took a few hours to hash it out, and it was fine. Then I received a message that Xander was back on the team. That you can quote. That's the extent of this, and I think it's shameful.”

Xander and Team USA failed in their mission to bring home the Ryder Cup title, as they were defeated by the Europeans, 16½-11½.