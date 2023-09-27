In an event that only happens every other year, the Ryder Cup is here. The biennial men's golf tournament between the top American and European golfers is the greatest team golf competition in the world. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

What is the Ryder Cup?

Twelve players from the United States of America team up against 12 European golfers for a chance to win the Ryder Cup. The U.S. team includes the top six point earners from 2022-2023 and six more players who are captain's selections. The same goes for the European team, with the six top-ranked players joining six captain's selections to form Europe's best squad of golfers.

To win the Ryder Cup, a team must collect 14.5 of the 28 available points. In the case of a 14-14 tie, the trophy remains with the previous winner.

There are 28 matches over the course of three days, and each match is worth one point. Each of the first two days includes one four-match session of four-balls and one four-match session of foursomes. The third day consists of singles matches.

When and where is the Ryder Cup?

The tournament alters years between being located in the U.S. and Europe. This year, the venue is Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. It is a three-day tournament that starts on Friday, Sept. 29 and ends on Sunday, Oct. 1.

How to watch

Opening Ceremonies are on the Golf Channel at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 28. In the U.S., USA Network will broadcast the first day of action starting at 1:30 a.m. ET. USA Network will start the broadcast on Friday starting at 1:30 a.m. ET, and NBC will pick it up at 3 a.m. ET. The final day of the tournament will be on NBC at 5:30 a.m. ET. Live streaming is available on numerous platforms, including fuboTV, Peacock, and RyderCup.com. Sky Sports will be the way for UK fans to watch.

Date: Friday, Sept. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 1

Location: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy

TV channel: USA Network, NBC, the Golf Channel | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Europe +100

Tee times

Foursomes on Friday, Sept. 29: 1:35 a.m. ET, 1:50- a.m. ET, 2:05 a.m. ET, 2:20 a.m. ET

Four-balls on Friday, Sept. 29: 6:25 a.m. ET, 6:40 a.m. ET, 6:55 a.m. ET, 7:10 a.m. ET

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Foursomes on Saturday, Sept. 30: 1:35 a.m. ET, 1:50 a.m. ET, 2:05 a.m. ET, 2:20 a.m. ET

Four-balls on Saturday, Sept. 30: 6:25 a.m. ET, 6:40 a.m. ET, 6:55 a.m. ET, 7:10 a.m. ET

Singles on Sunday, Oct. 1: 5:35 a.m. ET, 5:47 a.m. ET, 5:59 a.m. ET, 6:11 a.m. ET, 6:23 a.m. ET, 6:35 a.m. ET, 6:47 a.m. ET, 6:59 a.m. ET, 7:11 a.m. ET, 7:23 a.m. ET, 7:35 a.m. ET, 7:47 a.m. ET

Participants

United States:

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns

Rickie Fowler

Collin Morikawa

Brooks Koepka

Jordan Speith

Justin Thomas

Europe:

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Robert Macintyre

Viktor Hovland

Tyrrell Hatton

Matt Fitzpatrick

Ludvig Aberg

Tommy Fleetwood

Nicolai Hojgaard

Shane Lowry

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka

Ryder Cup history

This year is the 44th iteration of the Ryder Cup. The first year of the tournament was in 1927. The competition was between the United States and Great Britain/Ireland until 1977. Since then, it has been the U.S. vs. all of Europe. The United States has won 27 times, while Great Britain/Europe have 14 wins. There have been two ties.

Since the European side joined forces, things have gotten a lot more even. Europe is up 11-9-1 since coming together. The United States most recently won the event, though, taking home the Cup in 2021 when the tournament was in Wisconsin.

Storylines

After dominating the tournament for decades, the Europeans have evened the score recently. The U.S. has a chance to win back-to-back Ryder Cups for the first time since 1993.

Both teams have been much more successful in their home country, but both teams are stacked with the best talent in the world. The Ryder Cup truly could go either way.

Scottie Scheffler was the PGA Tour points leader, and he will be playing for the U.S. Scheffler is already the best golfer in the world at just 27 years old, and he can further his legacy in the Ryder Cup. However, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Victor Hovland are ranked 2-4 and are all Europeans.

The American team is captained by Zach Johnson, while Luke Donald captains the Europeans. All eyes will be on Justin Thomas. The golfer failed to make the cut at three major championships this year, so Johnson drew criticism when he selected Thomas for the team. Thomas is loved by his peers and has enough talent that he can have a good tournament, but he will need to prove he is worthy of being on this stage.