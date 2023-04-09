S Club 7 has announced the tragic passing of Paul Cattermole, just weeks after the group announced a comeback tour. The Hertfordshire-born singer was set to be part of the reunion, alongside fellow band members Jo O’Meara, Tina Barrett, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, Hannah Spearritt and Jon Lee. A statement from his family and the band revealed that the cause of death is currently unknown and Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his passing, according to BBC.

Paul Cattermole was a key member of S Club 7, one of the biggest pop acts of the late 1990s and early 2000s, and played a pivotal role in the group’s success. With four UK No 1 singles including Don’t Stop Movin’ and Bring It All Back, S Club 7 was a fan favorite and had a loyal following of pop music enthusiasts. The group’s manager, Simon Fuller, expressed his shock and sadness at the news, and noted that Cattermole’s death is a great loss to the music industry.

Fans of the group and the wider music community have also been expressing their condolences on social media, with many paying tribute to Cattermole’s talent and gentle nature. TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, who had interviewed the singer in the past, described him as a “lovely man” and said she was struck by how gentle and shy he was.

As the band and Cattermole’s family continue to come to terms with his unexpected passing, fans are left mourning the loss of a talented artist and reminiscing on the music and memories he helped create with S Club 7. Cattermole was only 46.