Sabres rookie Zach Benson scored a go-ahead goal on Friday night against the Golden Knights.

Many believed that Zach Benson was going to be a fantastic NHL player. However, the 2023 NHL Draft was absolutely stacked with promising talent. Benson had top-10 potential, but actually going within the first 10 picks was no guarantee. On draft night, he fell to the Buffalo Sabres at pick 13. And Buffalo is certainly happy with that outcome.

Benson immediately made the team's NHL roster out of training camp. The former Winnipeg ICE star has carved out a big role already with this team. And on Friday night, he showed more of the potential Buffalo fell in love with against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

The 18-year-old scored a goal and provided an assist against the Vegas Golden Knights. His goal, in particular, was noteworthy. It gave Buffalo the lead for good as they went on to win 6-3. It also helped Benson make team history. He became the youngest player in team history to record a goal in consecutive games, the Sabres announced.

Sabres' Zach Benson is living up to his draft hype

The previous youngest player to score in consecutive games was Pierre Turgeon. He accomplished the feat in early March 1988. Sabres fans are well aware of how Turgeon's career turned out. Benson certainly has a long way to go, and this is not a comparison to Turgeon's Hall of Fame career. However, the former Winnipeg ICE star is showing a ton of promise.

Perhaps the biggest show of confidence from Buffalo involves the IIHF World Juniors. Hockey Canada recently announced their roster for the upcoming competition. However, they left a roster spot open in case a top prospect becomes available this week.

Benson is certainly a rightful candidate for that spot. That said, it appears unlikely he will represent Canada on the international level. For head coach Don Granato, the 18-year-old is too important to his team. And this decision is a simple one for the Sabres.

“He helps us. He’s a positive contributor on this team,” the Sabres head coach said, via NHL.com. “And he’s been very consistent from day one of training camp, which is incredible for any player, and you factor in his age, it’s even more incredible.”

Overall, Buffalo clearly has a lot of confidence and trust in their 18-year-old rookie. On the ice, Zach Benson is showing the world a glimpse of the potential he has in his first taste of NHL action.