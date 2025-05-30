The Stanley Cup is here, but there is a lot of drama occurring among other teams in the NHL. Namely, the Buffalo Sabres have another controversy to deal with. One of their players is unhappy, and they must determine how to address the issue. There are a plethora of reasons why the Sabres might trade or retain JJ Peterka in the 2025 offseason, and all are valid.

Peterka is coming off a great season, after scoring 27 goals and 41 assists over 77 games. Now, the potential for more is better than ever. The only issue is that Peterka is not happy with the Sabres. Also, several teams have an interest in Peterka, which could signal a shift. Peterka is a restricted free agent, which means the Sabres can match any offer he gets and retain the rights to his contract. Yet, will they do so if he does not want to be there?

The Sabres are in a dilemma, and it involves their best player since Jack Eichel. Therefore, they must decide whether they need to trade him or retain his rights.

Why the Sabres must trade JJ Peterka

The Sabres have a new senior advisor, and he might get involved in trying to turn this ship around. Notably, the team may analyze the entire situation and determine its next steps from there.

As noted, Peterka is unhappy. The Sabres have not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 201o-2011 season. Unfortunately, they have missed the postseason 14 times in a row, and Buffalo seems like a vast wasteland. Peterka might want to be on a team that can actually make the playoffs, and the belief is that Buffalo is still a long way out. Consider the fact that they finished with a mark of 36-3-7 and 12 points out of a playoff spot.

Peterka's value is higher than ever after scoring 68 points last season. Because of this, the Sabres have some options and might be able to convince a team to send a trade for him. The Sabres could ideally send Peterka to a team for a first-round draft pick plus a young prospect. Since they still have the rights to his contract, it would not matter where they send him.

Since Peterka is a pending restricted free agent, the Sabres must figure out a plan for him quickly. If they cannot extend him or match an offer sheet, they might lose him for basically nothing.

Why the Sabres must not trade JJ Peterka

Article Continues Below

While the Sabres are actively shipping some players, Peterka should not be on that list. Amazingly, he demonstrated his potential for greatness, and he can excel.

Peterka tied Rasmus Dahlin for the second-most points on the team, while only trailing Tage Thompson, who finished with 72 points. Additionally, he meshed well with Jack Quinn and Ryan McLeod on the second line. Playing with Zach Benson is also a benefit, as is playing with Thompson.

His offensive production gave the Sabres a reason for hope. Ultimately, Buffalo ranked 10th in goals, showcasing that offense was not the issue. The power play struggled, ranking 24th. Peterka brings a good prescience to the offense, and losing him would cause a drop in both these categories.

Peterka has great speed, which he demonstrates on the ice. Also, his offensive instincts and puck control are off the charts. The Sabres don't have many unique talents like him, and losing him would be a big blow. Likewise, Peterka is a high-motor player, not afraid to take a hit or deliver one. His ability and confidence in one-on-one situations are second-to-none, and Peterka has demonstrated all these skills whenever he has scored.

Reconciliation is always possible. If the Sabres can prove to Peterka that they are serious about making the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, then they could convince him to stay. So far, the sides are not talking as much, but a deal is not impossible, and Peterka should stay to try and evolve with his teammates and help Buffalo end the longest playoff drought in sports.

Can the Sabres remedy the situation?

The biggest issue in Buffalo is defense and goaltending. Sadly, the Sabres continue to struggle in that aspect, ranking 29th in goals against and 23rd on the penalty kill. The best way for the Sabres to convince Peterka to stay is to fix these issues. Whether that's through coaching or simply adding another good player, the Sabres must figure out what they need to do to contend for a playoff spot. If they can do that, they may convince Peterka to stay for the long term.