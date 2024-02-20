It is an Atlantic Division clash as we continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Canadiens prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is an Atlantic Division clash as the Buffalo Sabres visit the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Canadiens prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Sabres come into the game sitting at 24-27-4 on the year and have won just four of their last ten games. Last time out, they faced the Anaheim Ducks. After taking the lead in the first period on a Jordan Greenway goal, the Ducks would tie the game up just a minute later. In the second, Tage Thompson would give the lead back to the Sabres, but Frank Vatrano would score the next two to give the Ducks the lead. Less than a minute late, the Sabres would tie it, but Troy Terry would make it 4-3 for the Ducks heading into the third. In the third, the Sabres were shut down and they would lose 4-3.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are 22-25-8 this year and have just three wins in their last ten games. Last time out, they faced the Washington Capitals. The Capitals struck first in the first period, but Arber Xhekaj would tie the game up. Still, at the ten-minute marker, TJ Oshie gave the lead back to the Capitals. In the second, Alex Newhook would tie the game, but in the third, the Canadiens would fall behind again. Once again, they would tie it up, this time on a Nick Suzuki goal, but the Capitals would get the final goal of the game, winning 4-3.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Canadiens Odds

Buffalo Sabres: -1.5 (+188)

NHL Odds: Sabres-Canadiens Odds

Buffalo Sabres: -1.5 (+188)

Moneyline: -125

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +104

Over: 6.5 (-114)

Under: 5.4 (-108)

How to Watch Sabres vs. Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sabres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sabres sit 21st in the NHL in goals per game this year, at 2.93 goals per game on the season. They are led by Casey Mittelstadt. He leads the team in points and assists this year. Mittelstadt has 13 goals and 31 assitrs, for 44 total poionts. He has not been a factor in the power play though, with just one goal and five assists this year. Meanwhile, the Sabres's next most potent point option comes from the blue line. Rasmus Dahlin comes into the game with 14 goals and 28 assists, good for 42 total points. He has four goals and 12 assists on the power lay.

The leading goal scorer for the Sabres is JJ Peterka. He comes into the game with 19 goals this year, plus 18 assists, having him tied for third on the team with 37 total points. He is tied with Alex Tuch, who comes in with 15 goals and 22 assists this year, for his 37 points. Tuch has also played in seven fewer games. The best scoring option on the power play has been Jeff Skinner. Six of Skinner's 17 goals have come on the power play, while two of his 17 assists have come in those situations as well.

The Sabres's power play has struggled this year sitting 27th in the NHL with a 14.6 percent success rate. The Sabres are 15th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year with a 79.8 percent success rate.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in goal in this game. Luukkonen comes in at 14-14-2 on their with a 2.54 goals against average and a .910 save percentage. He has been solid so far in February, sitting just 2-3, but with a 2.23 goals against average and a .919 save percentage on the month. Last time out was his worst game of the month so far, allowing four goals on just 11 shots in a loss.

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Canadiens are 27th in the NHL in goals per game, sitting with just 2.78 goals per game this year. They are led by Nick Suzuki. He leads the team in goals and points this year while sitting second in assists. He has 20 goals and 33 assists, good for 53 total points. Further, Suzuki has nine goals and 18 assists on the power play this year. Sitting second on the team in goals is Cole Caufield. Caufield has 19 goals and 26 assists, good for 45 total points this year. That places him second on the team in points. He has also been solid on the power play, with eight goals and ten assists on the power play this year.

The Canadiens also get help on the offensive end of the ice from the blue line. Mike Matheson is third on the team in points and leading the team in assists. He has seven goals and 34 assists this year, good for 41 points. He also has five goals and 17 assists on the power ply. Rounding out the top scorers is Juraj Slafkovsky. He has 12 goals this year and 18 assists, good for 30 total points.

The Canadiens are 18th in the NHL this year on the power play, with a 20.1 percent success rate. Further, they are 31st in the NHL on the penalty kill, with a 74.0 percent success rate in those situations.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal for the Canadiens in this game. He is 12-9-4 on the year with a 3.21 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Still, he is coming off a terrible start. Last time out he allowed seven goals on 31 shots, good for a .774 save percentage. He did get the extra day of rest though, as the Canadiens decided against starting him against the Capitals.

Final Sabres-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Neither team comes into the game playing particularly well. The Sabres have more scoring options overall though. Since moving on from Sean Monahan in a trade, the Canadiens have struggled to move the puck and create offense. The Sabres still have all their major offensive pieces. Further, both teams are fairly similar in terms of goaltender play coming into this one. Buffalo has also been better at allowing fewer shots as of late. Last time out against the Ducks was a solid example. They allowed just 11 shots in the game. The prediction in this Sabres-Canadiens game is as long as Buffalo gets solid goaltending, they will come away with the win.

Final Sabres-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Sabres ML (-125)