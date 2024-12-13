ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top team in the Eastern Conference takes to the ice as the Buffalo Sabres face the Washington Capitals. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Capitals prediction and pick.

The Buffalo Sabres come into the game sitting at 11-14-4 on the year, good for a tie for sixth place in the Atlantic Division. They have lost eight straight games though. Last time out, they fell in a tight game with the New York Rangers. The Rangers took the lead on a goal from Mika Zibanejad in the first period. After a scoreless second, the Rangers would extend the lead in the third. The Sabres kept fighting but would fall in the game 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Capitals continue moving up the power rankings and winning. They have won seven of their last eight games, and last time out, they faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. After a scoreless first period, the Blue Jackets would take the 1-0 lead on a Zach Werenski power play goal. Still, just 31 seconds into the third, Aliaksei Protas scored to tie the game. Then, in overtime, Protas would put in the game-winning goal.

Here are the Sabres-Capitals NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Capitals Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +168

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Sabres vs Capitals

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sabres have been led this year by Alex Tuch. Tuch leads the team in points and assists this year. He comes into the game with eight goals and 16 assists on the season, with four assists on the power play. He also has three shorthanded goals this year. Meanwhile, Tage Thompson joins him on the top line. He has scored 16 times this year, the most on the team. He also has seven assists, with two goals and three assists on the power play. Rounding out the line is JJ Peterka. Peterka comes into the game with eight goals and ten assists on the year.

Meanwhile, sitting third on the team in points this year is Jason Zucker. He comes into the game with seven goals and 13 assists on the year. Still, a major portion of the offensive production for the Sabres comes from the blue line. Owen Power comes in sitting with four goals and 15 assists. His fellow defenseman, Rasmus Dahlin, has six goals and 13 assists this year, with three goals and five assists on the powerplay.

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals leading scorer is currently on the top line. Dylan Strome comes into the game with nine goals and 27 assists on the year. Ten of those assists are on the power play, plus two of the goals. He is joined by Tom Wilson on the top line. Wilson has 11 goals and 11 assists on the season. He also has four goals and two assists on the power play. Aliaksei Protas rounds out the line with 11 goals and 15 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Connor McMichael has been great, coming in on the second line. He has 15 goals and 10 assists on the year. Further, McMichael is joined by Pierre-Luc Dubois. Dubois comes into the game with four goals and 16 assists on the year. Finally, John Carlson continues to produce from the blue line. Carlson comes into the game with three goals and 17 assists on the year. He also has a goal and six assists on the power play.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in goal for this one, and he has been playing well. Overall, he is 11-1-2 this year with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. All three marks are top 15 in the NHL. Further, he has won three of his last four starts, and given up two or fewer goals in four of his last five games. Meanwhile, the Capitals should have a solid goalie matchup to shoot on. The Sabres are expected to send Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to the goal in this one. He is 8-8-3 on the year with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He has lost each of his last five starts, giving up three or more goals in four of them, and allowing five goals twice.

Final Sabres-Capitals Prediction & Pick

The Capitals are heavily favored in odds coming into this NHL game. The Sabres come into the game scoring just 2.87 goals per game this year while sitting 26th in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. Meanwhile, the Capitals are scoring wonderfully, scoring 3.96 goals per game this year. They are also seventh in the NHL in goals against per game. They have the more potent offense, while also having the better goaltender in this one.

Final Sabres-Capitals Prediction & Pick: Capitals -1.5 (+122)