It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Sacramento State-Oregon State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Sacramento State-Oregon State.

There is plenty of West Coast college basketball on Tuesday night. Though teams have scattered to other conferences, with Oregon State now playing hoops in the West Coast Conference in a temporary arrangement, it will feel like a Pac-12 Tuesday with UCLA, Stanford, and Oregon State all hosting games.

Oregon State might actually be good this season. We don't know how good right now, and frankly, this game against lowly Sacramento State — a team which has only two wins so far this season — probably isn't going to give us a lot of new information on the Beavers and their ceiling. However, we can clearly say OSU has a higher floor than in previous seasons and has a very good chance of finishing with a winning record. Oregon State made the Elite Eight in 2021 — still one of the most improbable things to happen in college basketball this decade — but then went 3-28 in the following season in 2022. The next two seasons were better, but not by much. Oregon State lost 40 games in the next two seasons (21 in 2023, 19 in 2024), and coach Wayne Tinkle knew he needed to upgrade his roster in the transfer portal.

It seems he might have managed to do that. Oregon State is handling teams which, in previous seasons, would have beaten the Beavers. UC Irvine is a perfect example. The Anteaters have been a solid mid-major in the Big West Conference, exactly the kind of team which would outclass Oregon State's not-very-good rosters. This time around — over the weekend — the Beavers not only beat Irvine but did so comfortably. OSU has also thrashed Weber State and other mid-major teams which, in other years, would give the Beavers problems. Oregon State is definitely better, and we are eagerly waiting for the West Coast Conference basketball season, when OSU gets to test itself against Gonzaga and Saint Mary's. The Beavers will get their chance to prove just how good they are. The goal is to rise to the top tier of the WCC and see what is possible for this program. Meanwhile, OSU can't let down its guard against Sacramento State.

Sacramento State: +19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1600

Oregon State: -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 130.5 (-112)

Under: 130.5 (-108)

How to Watch Sacramento State vs Oregon State

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Sacramento State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sacramento State is not a good team, but the Hornets did give UC Davis — a solid Big West team — a real battle on Saturday night. Sac State bolted to a 12-1 lead and forced Davis to work really hard for that win. It's a sign that this team is still fighting hard even though wins aren't coming. With the massive 19.5-point spread, Sac State has a decent chance to cover.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

If Oregon State can beat a good Irvine team by double digits, it can beat a bad Sacramento State team by 25 or more.

Final Sacramento State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Oregon State is playing well, but the large spread combined with pre-Christmas distractions for a lot of athletes during the holiday season makes us a little hesitant to make the play here. You could wait five or six minutes and see if you could get OSU live at -16.5 or -15.5 if the Beavers get off to a sleepy start.

Final Sacramento State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Oregon State -19.5