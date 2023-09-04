The National Board for the SAG-AFTRA has unanimously decided to hold a Strike Authorization Vote targeted toward the Interactive Media (Video Games) industry before the bargaining dates begin for many of its biggest developers and publishers.

The SAG-AFTRA’s previous contract, the Interactive Media Agreement expired last year but was extended as negotiations were to be made for the next agreement. Unfortunately, it seems that talks between the guild and the signatory companies have reached a stalemate. Due to this, the SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee and National Board have unanimously voted to hold a Strike Authorization Vote before negotiations resume on September 26, 2023. The Strike Authorization Vote will be held from September 5 to September 25, 2023.

The signatory companies include:

Activision Productions Inc.,

Blindlight LLC,

Disney Character Voices Inc.,

Electronic Arts Productions Inc.,

Epic Games, Inc.,

Formosa Interactive LLC,

Insomniac Games Inc.,

Take 2 Productions Inc.,

VoiceWorks Productions Inc., and

WB Games Inc.

What is A Strike Authorization Vote?

A Strike Authorization Vote is a vote for members of a union that gives the leadership of that union the authority to hold a strike. It does not necessarily mean that a strike will happen, it just means that leadership may call one if negotiations fail. An authorization vote also prevents strikes from occurring without the approval of leadership and ensures that strikes have a majority of the members’ support.

What is SAG-AFTRA Striking For?

Much like the SAG-AFTRA Strike that commenced on July 14 of this year, it appears that the use of Artificial Intelligence within the industry is a major cause for this vote. President of SAG-AFTRA Fran Drescher said “Here we go again! Now our Interactive Agreement is at a stalemate too. Once again we are facing employer greed and disrespect. Once again artificial intelligence is putting our members in jeopardy of reducing their opportunity to work. And once again, SAG-AFTRA is standing up to tyranny on behalf of its members. The overlap of these two SAG-AFTRA contracts is no coincidence, but rather a predictable issue impacting our industry as well as others all over the world. The disease of greed is spreading like wildfire ready to burn workers out of their livelihoods and humans out of their usefulness. We at SAG-AFTRA say NO! Not on our watch!”

These concerns with AI mainly stem from the unregulated use of voice and performance-capture AI to replace artists’ professions. On top of that, SAG-AFTRA is also negotiating for wage increases to match film and television performers, an on-set medic in attendance whenever stunts or hazardous work is performed, and similar rest break provisions for on-camera performers and off-camera performers.

